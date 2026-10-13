Heartbroken Bryan Cranston Planned to Meet 'Breaking Bad' Co-Star RJ Mitte Before Tragic 'Suicide' — 'I'll Miss You Son'

Mitte's death was confirmed on Monday and according to sources, the 34-year-old died via "suicide."

Cranston said that it was "especially devastating" that Mitte "took his own life" as the two had recently been texting and making plans to meet up for lunch.

He wrote: "R.J. Mitte, my sweet son on Breaking Bad has died.

"I met him when he was only 14 years old when he was cast as Walter White Jr., a part he played with such joy and enthusiasm.