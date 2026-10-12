RJ Mitte Dead at 34: 'Breaking Bad' Star Reportedly Dies by 'Suicide' 13 Years After Hit AMC Show Ended

Mitte was the last role cast on the show, and he went on to share where he believes Walt Jr. would be today, and whether he got the $9.7 million Walt Sr. left him in an irrevocable trust before being killed in a shootout.

"I don't think it's a good place. I really don't. I don't see that Skyler, Walt Jr., and Holly are in the best position now," he told Vulpus, referring to his mother and baby sister on the show.

"I would like to think, you know, what everyone wants is Junior; they got the money, and Walt Junior's following in the footsteps and all these things. And in reality, I see it more as sadness and despair, and that they don't get the money because, you know, when the DEA comes in, especially to a man like Walter White, like Heisenberg, who isn't just some small nobody but a global distributor destroying millions of lives, they don't just let the family go," he added, explaining that the family would have been under "lock and key" by the feds.