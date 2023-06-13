‘Breaking Bad’ Autopsy Secret Revealed: Actor Mike Batayeh Died of ‘Asphyxia Hanging,’ Michigan Coroner Confirms
The cause of death of Mike Batayeh – the 52-year-old Breaking Bad actor who died at his Michigan home earlier this month – has been confirmed, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to a statement released by the Washtenaw County Medical Examiner's Office on Monday, Batayeh died from "asphyxia hanging.”
The medical examiner also ruled the actor’s June 1 death a suicide.
Batayeh's family previously said that Batayeh died in his sleep of a heart attack, according to the New York Post, while the Breaking Bad actor’s manager – Steve Owens – also reported that Batayeh "died of a heart attack in his sleep.”
The Washtenaw County Medical Examiner's Office did not provide any further details regarding the circumstances surrounding Batayeh’s sudden passing earlier this month.
Batayeh's family has since issued a statement after the actor’s death, saying he “will be greatly missed by those who loved him and his great ability to bring laughter and joy to so many.”
“Mike was always passionate about helping youth in the community where he lived and grew up facing similar challenges,” one family member wrote, while another described Batayeh as a “kind, sensitive, intelligent, and gifted soul.”
The deceased’s family also announced that a celebration of life service is set for June 16th in Plymouth, Michigan.
Batayeh was perhaps best known for his role as Markowski, the manager of the Lavandería Brillante laundromat run by crime boss Gus Fring, in three episodes of the hit AMC show Breaking Bad in 2011 to 2012 alongside stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul.
Batayeh was also a comedian and voice actor who had appeared in small roles on a number of shows, including Everybody Loves Raymond, The Bernie Mac Show, The Shield, Boy Meets World, and CSI: Miami.
He also appeared in projects such as the 2006 flick American Dreamz, the 2011 movie This Narrow Place, and the 2012 drama Detroit Unleaded.
The Detroit native is survived by his five sisters, as well as a number of nieces and nephews.
Batayeh’s surviving family has also recently asked that donations made in the late actor’s memory go to the Clark Park Coalition fund to support Southwest Detroit youth.