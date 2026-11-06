EXCLUSIVE: Billy Crystal Opens Up About Tragedy and His Crisis of Faith

The painful admission marks a dramatic change for Billy, who once explored his relationship with God in his acclaimed 2004 Broadway show, 700 Sundays, inspired by the death of his father when he was just 15.

But in his new one-man show, 860, Crystal is confronting the latest devastating chapters in his once charmed life – and says he's still trying to laugh his way through the darkness.

"That's what I do. You have to, man. You've gotta," he said of using humor to survive. "It's a healer. It always has been that way."

He added: "I've absorbed the biggest pains that people can go through, the loss of home, the loss of friends. It's nightmares."