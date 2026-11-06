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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Donald Trump Blames Stock Market Plunge on Democrats' Midterms Demolition — 'Sad Thing to Watch!'

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Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has blamed the Stock Market taking a $2.5 trillion hit on the Democrats' Midterms wins.

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Nov. 6 2026, Published 6:36 a.m. ET

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Donald Trump has blamed the Democrats' Midterms "Bluenami" on the Stock Market taking an unprecedented $2.5 trillion hit.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the president, 80, fumed on Truth Social about the financial carnage which he placed at the hands of voters.

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'It Wasn’t Republicans, It Was Dumocrats'

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Source: MEGA

Trump says the Stock Market suffered one of the 'worst days in history.'

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He wrote: "The Stock Market suffered one of the Worst Days in History based on the results of the Election.

"Such a sad thing to watch! It took so much work to get us to a level that no one has ever seen before, and then this.

"Your 401(k)s have, therefore, dropped.

"Remember, it wasn't Republicans, it was Dumocrats."

However, the Commander-in-Chief expressed optimism that the market would quickly make up for Thursday's losses.

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'We Will Be Bigger And Stronger Than Ever Before'

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Source: MEGA

Trump also sent out a defiant message to his party

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"Do not fear, however, we will soon, one way or the other, be BIGGER AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE," he wrote. "MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

The day's stock massacre contrasted heavily to the numbers Wall Street saw on Wednesday morning, after the Democrats seized control of both houses in a victory that gave them the power to block President Trump's legislation.

Following the release of results from across the country, stock markets saw decent gains after the Republican party suffered massive political loss.

Trump posted about Wednesday's surge on Truth Social, taking credit for the stock market boom: "Stock Market just hit another Record High — 91 Days in just a short period of time — Less than two years. Your 401(k)s are through the roof. Record Setting All!"

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Trump Distances Himself From GOP's Midterms Disaster

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Source: MEGA

Trump blamed GOP's Midterms' results on Iran War and his party's candidates.

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On Thursday, stocks related to the artificial intelligence trade were decimated — with tech companies supplying data centers and microchips being the hardest hit.

Democrats in charge would mean fewer purchases of AI chips and other super intelligence tech-related products, which are currently driving much of the US economy's growth.

As a result of the uncertainty, shares of chip manufacturers Nvidia and Broadcom saw stunning losses on Thursday - NVDA fell 9.3 percent on the day while AVGO dropped 10.5 percent – and competitor Qualcomm finished the session down 9.5 percent.

RadarOnline.com previously told how Trump attempted a distance himself from GOP’s poor Midterms performance after the Democrats seized control of both the House and Senate.

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Trump says high gas prices were a factor in Midterms massacre.

Taking to Truth Social on Tuesday night, Trump was adamant the results were not a personal response to his presidency.

He ranted: "I wasn't on the ballot, and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE!"

Later speaking to Fox News, Trump accepted the Iran War was a major factor in the Republicans’ losses — as well as GOP’s own candidates did not do as well as he hoped.

The president said: "They didn’t like the candidates, and some of the candidates that I endorsed fought me, and they didn’t like it."

Asked about the war with Iran showing up in exit polls, Trump said: "I think it’s the gasoline price." Gas prices were above $4 a gallon nationally on Election Day and had emerged as a significant issue for voters during the campaign.

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