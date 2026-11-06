Donald Trump Blames Stock Market Plunge on Democrats' Midterms Demolition — 'Sad Thing to Watch!'

He wrote: "The Stock Market suffered one of the Worst Days in History based on the results of the Election.

"Such a sad thing to watch! It took so much work to get us to a level that no one has ever seen before, and then this.

"Your 401(k)s have, therefore, dropped.

"Remember, it wasn't Republicans, it was Dumocrats."

However, the Commander-in-Chief expressed optimism that the market would quickly make up for Thursday's losses.