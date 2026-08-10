Wall Street Giants 'Let Epstein Move $1.1Billion Through 4,725 Wire Transfers' Without a Red Flag — Senate Report Names Billionaire Who Allegedly Bankrolled Predator

Senator Ron Wyden and investigators with the Senate Finance Committee spent years examining financial transactions they say helped fund Epstein's s-- trafficking operation.

According to the report, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan, and Bank of America did not "retroactively" flag "thousands of questionable transactions" until 2019 — after Epstein had been arrested on federal s-- trafficking charges.

The transactions involved more than $1.4billion moving into and out of Epstein's accounts over nearly two decades, according to investigators.

The findings have raised questions about why the activity was not identified and reported sooner.

Deutsche Bank later flagged approximately $250million in suspicious wire transfers, including payments to women in Russia and other parts of Eastern Europe, according to the report.