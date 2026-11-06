EXCLUSIVE: Christina Applegate Admits She's Gotten 'Worse' After Her Multiple Sclerosis Misdiagnosis

The once-bouncy blonde, 54, has battled numerous health issues since being hit with the MS diagnosis in 2021 and says her doctor "just recently" told her she'd been misdiagnosed.

Devastated Christina Applegate – still reeling after being misdiagnosed with multiple sclerosis – reveals her doctors will use AI to figure out what's wrong with her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Christina Applegate said her symptoms have worsened despite being told she was misdiagnosed with MS.

Applegate recalled: "She came into my room and said, 'Congratulations, you don't have MS.' This may come as great news, but to me, it comes as like I'm back at square one.

"I was not happy at all. Everybody else was so happy. You don't get misdiagnosed and then all of a sudden I'm better. I haven't gotten better. If anything, I've gotten worse.

"Nothing magical happened when she said, 'You don't have MS.' I still have to use wheelchairs when I go to the doctor's office. I can't walk from the car to the room."

Looking ahead, her medical team will do "an online investigation... just to find out what has been going on since 2021. Why did this happen?" Applegate said.