EXCLUSIVE: Christina Applegate Admits She's Gotten 'Worse' After Her Multiple Sclerosis Misdiagnosis
Nov. 6 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Devastated Christina Applegate – still reeling after being misdiagnosed with multiple sclerosis – reveals her doctors will use AI to figure out what's wrong with her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The once-bouncy blonde, 54, has battled numerous health issues since being hit with the MS diagnosis in 2021 and says her doctor "just recently" told her she'd been misdiagnosed.
Christina Applegate Faces New Health Mystery After Misdiagnosis
Applegate recalled: "She came into my room and said, 'Congratulations, you don't have MS.' This may come as great news, but to me, it comes as like I'm back at square one.
"I was not happy at all. Everybody else was so happy. You don't get misdiagnosed and then all of a sudden I'm better. I haven't gotten better. If anything, I've gotten worse.
"Nothing magical happened when she said, 'You don't have MS.' I still have to use wheelchairs when I go to the doctor's office. I can't walk from the car to the room."
Looking ahead, her medical team will do "an online investigation... just to find out what has been going on since 2021. Why did this happen?" Applegate said.
Christina Applegate Reveals Emotional Toll of Misdiagnosis
With MS, the immune system attacks the body and causes nerve damage to the brain and spinal cord. It's an incurable, lifelong condition with a variety of debilitating symptoms.
The Married… With Children alum spent about four months in the hospital earlier this year and reveals the misdiagnosis has turned her life upside down for the past five years.
Christina Applegate 'Lost Everything' Amid Devastating Health Battle
"I've gone through a great depression because of it," she said.
"I lost everything. I lost my job. What do you say to someone who's been living with this for six years – God, I'm so sorry – because it stopped my life."
The Dead to Me star also revealed she's still in a "state of shock" over the misdiagnosis, calling it a "mindf--k" – and says it means she has nothing to blame for her struggles.
"I had a reason. I had a f--king reason as to why my day sucked every day. And now I don't have a reason," Applegate said about her health struggles.
"It's very unnerving, and it's very confusing for me."