EXCLUSIVE: JFK's Secret Family Life at Kennedy Summer Home Revealed

"I always come back to the Cape and walk on the beach when I have a tough decision to make," JFK once said. "The Cape is the one place I can think and be alone."

Jack's ties to Hyannis Port stretched back to when his parents bought a local cottage in 1928. The home – now a three-house compound – is where JFK spent summers as the Kennedys became a part of the close-knit community.

"It had an enormous impact on him," said Kate Storey, author of White House by the Sea: A Century of the Kennedys at Hyannis Port.

It was there, especially after Jack was elected president, that the family went to recharge.

"It's a place they could be themselves," she said, "mostly because they were with the family."

To Jack and his siblings, the white clapboard house, with its lawn extending to the water, was home. It's where they learned to swim, sail and had movie nights in the basement. Jacqueline was first invited as a guest in 1953 after she and Jack got engaged.

"It was a big deal when he brought Jackie," said Storey. "They had a big family July 4th weekend, and the whole community was excited she was there."