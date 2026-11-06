EXCLUSIVE: Inside Chuck Lorre's Bitter Feud With Roseanne Barr on Set

"She hated that there were writers. Fundamentally hated that other people wrote words that she would say," Lorre, 74, declared on Jesse Tyler Ferguson's Dinner's on Me podcast.

The veteran writer-producer said he learned to live with the behind-the-scenes turmoil because he desperately didn't want to slide back into the tough times he'd survived before landing the sitcom gig.

"I navigated because I'd had, I don't know, 15, 20 years of poverty and health issues and all sorts of stuff, and I was not going to go back," Lorre recalled. "Under no circumstances was I going to go back to scrambling to pay the rent."

So, Lorre said he swallowed her alleged abuse and endured long, brutal workweeks.

"That is why I put up with it," he said. "Sixty, 70-hour weeks every week. And it was malice. It was absolute."