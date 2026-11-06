EXCLUSIVE: Christa Pike Execution Chaos — Emergency Responders Were Stuck Outside Prison as Attorney Pleaded for Help, Chilling Dispatch Audio Reveals

The recordings capture a tense exchange between emergency communications personnel discussing why firefighters and medical responders had not entered the prison despite reports that Pike remained alive following the execution procedure.

One dispatcher explained that emergency crews were already at the facility but could not proceed without law enforcement.

"We need to send police hot because someone is at the front gate that's telling them that this is real and they need to enter," the dispatcher said, according to the recording.

The dispatcher added that firefighters could not enter without police assistance.

The conversation revealed uncertainty over whether Metropolitan Nashville Police or Tennessee Highway Patrol officers were responsible for escorting emergency personnel into the state-operated prison.