EXCLUSIVE: Sandra Birchmore Death Case Erupts in New Subpoena Fight as Stoughton Officials Push Back

A new legal battle has erupted in litigation connected to the Sandra Birchmore death investigation, with Massachusetts town officials fighting subpoenas seeking testimony and investigative records, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to court documents obtained by Radar the Town of Stoughton filed an emergency motion on November 4 seeking to quash subpoenas issued by Police Chief Donna McNamara's attorneys in her ongoing lawsuit against the town and Town Manager Thomas Calter.

The dispute centers on an outside investigation conducted by the Davis Group, with town officials insisting that a final investigative report has not been completed or provided to them.