EXCLUSIVE: Trump's Triumphal Arch Construction Crew 'Caught Marking Federal Land Without Authorization'
Nov. 5 2026, Published 8:36 p.m. ET
Donald Trump's ambitious plans to construct a massive triumphal arch near Arlington National Cemetery have encountered fresh controversy after federal attorneys acknowledged that construction workers carried out unauthorized activity on government land, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to court documents obtained by Radar, the Department of Justice disclosed in a November 5 filing that personnel from Grunley Construction Company painted lines on the grass at Memorial Circle on October 31 — apparently without authorization from the National Park Service (NPS).
The revelation emerged in an ongoing federal court battle over Trump's proposed monument, which has already drawn legal challenges concerning the project's approval process.
DOJ Admits Construction Crew Marked Federal Land
In the filing submitted to U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, government attorneys acknowledged receiving information about the activity after lawyers representing the District of Columbia flagged photographs circulating on social media.
"The undersigned counsel was notified by counsel for the District of Columbia at 12:04 pm today that a recent social media post reported pictures of paint lines on Memorial Circle," the filing states.
Federal attorneys subsequently contacted representatives from Grunley Construction Company to investigate what had occurred.
The company confirmed that its personnel painted the lines on October 31.
"As best can be determined at this juncture, Grunley did not have authorization from the National Park Service (NPS) to undertake the line painting," DOJ attorneys acknowledged.
Construction Preparations Come Under Scrutiny
The disclosure raises questions about how construction preparations were conducted while the proposed monument remained subject to federal review and ongoing litigation.
The November 5 notice follows an earlier filing revealing that Grunley had applied for a special-use permit authorizing construction mobilization at Memorial Circle.
At the time of that disclosure, the National Park Service had not approved the application.
Despite the absence of authorization for the line painting, the latest filing confirms that workers had already conducted activity at the proposed construction site.
Government attorneys also revealed Grunley personnel returned on Tuesday to photograph existing conditions at the location.
Construction Firm Agrees to Halt Preparatory Work
Following the government's inquiry, Grunley representatives confirmed that the company and its subcontractors would cease further preparatory activity. The contractor also agreed to provide advance notification before undertaking any additional work connected to the monument.
Federal officials indicated that National Park Service compliance officers could periodically visit Memorial Circle to prevent unauthorized activity.
"NPS compliance officers may periodically visit the site to prevent unauthorized activity," the filing states.
The government's acknowledgment adds another development to the legal proceedings surrounding Trump's proposed arch.
Federal Attorneys Acknowledge Limited Investigation
DOJ lawyers emphasized that their findings were based on information gathered under the court's expedited reporting requirements.
Attorneys explained that the limited timeframe prevented them from conducting the type of comprehensive inquiry ordinarily required before submitting a federal court filing.
The November 5 notice was signed by attorneys representing the administration in the consolidated litigation.
While the filing does not establish that major construction has begun, it confirms that preparatory activity occurred without confirmed federal authorization.
The disclosure leaves additional questions about oversight of the project as the administration continues pursuing approval for Trump's proposed monument.