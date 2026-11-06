EXCLUSIVE: Trump's Triumphal Arch Construction Crew 'Caught Marking Federal Land Without Authorization'

Donald Trump's ambitious plans to construct a massive triumphal arch near Arlington National Cemetery have encountered fresh controversy after federal attorneys acknowledged that construction workers carried out unauthorized activity on government land, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, the Department of Justice disclosed in a November 5 filing that personnel from Grunley Construction Company painted lines on the grass at Memorial Circle on October 31 — apparently without authorization from the National Park Service (NPS).

The revelation emerged in an ongoing federal court battle over Trump's proposed monument, which has already drawn legal challenges concerning the project's approval process.