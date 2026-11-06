The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin Slams ICE 'Overreach' and Non-Traditional Republican Policies Under Trump Administration After Midterms Loss

“When you see deep ruby red pockets of the country rejecting this presidency, it’s because of policies he chose to put in place, which are not traditionally Republican policies," Griffin began. "And then I would add the ICE enforcement."

“I did not grow up in a Republican party where we basically betrayed immigrants, and we wanted them out of this country, and we hated the ones who were here illegally," she added.

“That is not what George Bush stood for," Griffin argued. "That’s not what John McCain stood for. That’s not what Mitt Romney stood on."