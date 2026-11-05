'I Told You': Joe Scarborough Slams Trump After 'Personally' Warning Prez ICE and Immigration Policies Would 'Destroy' Him Politically

The Morning Joe host specifically argued that the administration’s aggressive ICE and immigration policies had politically damaged Republicans after Democrats swept key races, including historic wins in Texas and Kansas , RadarOnline can report.

Scarborough declared, "For people in the White House that are watching right now, that’s the price of ICE."

"It’s what we warned you all along. We take no happiness in this happening because this happened because you brutalized Hispanics in a way that I told you personally was going to destroy you politically!" he continued. "I told you that! I told you it would destroy you politically. I warned you, you can’t do that."

Pointing to the Texas results, Scarborough added, "This is what happened! Texas happened! And good luck Republicans ever getting that back."