Hot Photos! Jennifer Lawrence Pauses With a Poppi Soda in NYC, Dylan Efron Unveils New Campaign With Samsung and More!
Nov. 5 2026, Published 3:14 p.m. ET
With autumn in full swing, Radar has photos of the hottest celebrities out and about this season.
Scroll down to see what all your fave celebs have been up to this fall!
Actress Jennifer Lawrence pauses with a poppi soda in New York City on November 4th.
Today, Samsung unveiled its new creative campaign "Tab Me In" starring Dylan Efron which spotlights how the Galaxy Tab S12 series powers real-world passions.
Across the series of ad spots, Dylan steps into unfamiliar territory alongside experts to help him learn something new; from designing a surfboard at Rockaway Beach, learning the ropes of urban beekeeping, or producing music using sounds captured in the forest.
Centered around the idea of "Power what you love," each spot demonstrates how the Galaxy Tab S12 series provides you with the tools to turn curiosity into a creative reality.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 05: Heather McMahan joins Hilton New Ways to Stay Whisk Away one-day experience in Times Square on November 05, 2026 in New York City.
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Odessa A’zion is serving casual-cool in Crocs Classic Clogs on the set of I Love LA season two.