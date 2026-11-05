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Hot Photos! Jennifer Lawrence Pauses With a Poppi Soda in NYC, Dylan Efron Unveils New Campaign With Samsung and More!

hot pics
Source: Sonic/Backgrid; SAMSUNG

Nov. 5 2026, Published 3:14 p.m. ET

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With autumn in full swing, Radar has photos of the hottest celebrities out and about this season.

Scroll down to see what all your fave celebs have been up to this fall!

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jlaw
Source: Sonic/Backgrid 

Actress Jennifer Lawrence pauses with a poppi soda in New York City on November 4th.

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dylan sam

Today, Samsung unveiled its new creative campaign "Tab Me In" starring Dylan Efron which spotlights how the Galaxy Tab S12 series powers real-world passions.

Across the series of ad spots, Dylan steps into unfamiliar territory alongside experts to help him learn something new; from designing a surfboard at Rockaway Beach, learning the ropes of urban beekeeping, or producing music using sounds captured in the forest.

Centered around the idea of "Power what you love," each spot demonstrates how the Galaxy Tab S12 series provides you with the tools to turn curiosity into a creative reality.

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heather
Source: Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Hilton

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 05: Heather McMahan joins Hilton New Ways to Stay Whisk Away one-day experience in Times Square on November 05, 2026 in New York City.

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odezz
Source: Jesal Parshotam
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