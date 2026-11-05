Erika Kirk Warns Republicans Against 'Finger-Pointing' After Midterm Defeat — as She Invokes Slain Husband Charlie in Emotional Message

Charlie’s vision for Turning Point Action was always bigger than one election. He wanted a permanent, year-round operation with the people, relationships, and resources to compete in every cycle. He knew there would be victories and setbacks because he had experienced both and that’s why he built for both. Last night, we saw races Republicans once won handily by double digits come down to the thinnest of margins, and in some cases, flip entirely. Democratic socialist candidates made the cost of gas, groceries, and housing the center of their campaigns. And voters responded at the ballot box. A rising stock market doesn’t mean much when nearly half of Americans don’t have a 401K and just want to put gas in their trucks, put food on the table, and provide a good life for their families. But every time socialism has tried it has failed, because socialism concentrates economic power in the hands of the government instead of trusting individuals to build prosperity for themselves and their families. That’s fundamentally at odds with the free enterprise, individual liberty, and opportunity at the heart of the American experiment. We can disagree with the solutions voters were offered while still recognizing why they were looking elsewhere for answers. Exit polls clearly showed that the American people are concerned about the state of the economy and the war in Iran. This isn’t a surprise to us because we’ve heard the same concerns from our students around the country for months and we’ve been concerned about it too. The biggest mistake conservatives can make right now would be to allow this moment to become another exercise in finger-pointing, in-fighting, or trying to secure their own political preservation. That does not solve the problems the American people are demanding be solved. Turning Point was born out of a moment just like this following the Obama era, which was itself a reaction to the political frustration of the early 2000’s. Our history reminds us that moments of disappointment can actually be moments of renewal and infinite opportunity. Americans are not looking for labels and don’t subscribe to unquestioned party loyalty anymore either. They will support the candidates who can both speak to their concerns and deliver on what THEY need and dream about for their families. And those needs are the same as they have always been: an affordable home, safe communities, and the hope that the next generation will inherit a country with more opportunity than the last generation did. That is what the American dream has promised to all of us. I miss Charlie so much every single day, but especially on a day like today. He always said that when things are going well, we need to stay humble. And when things aren’t going the way we want, we need to stay positive, keep our faith, and get back to work. That’s exactly what we’re doing over at Turning Point today. We are going to listen, study the results, and spend the next two years making the case for how conservative, free market solutions, and a renewed focus on our country’s founding principles can address the problems the American people face. And we’re going to keep building the permanent infrastructure Charlie envisioned, strengthening our relationships in communities across the country, and preparing for 2028 and beyond. If you woke up feeling discouraged today, there’s more important work to do than ever. Our principles haven’t changed and neither has our mission. To every staff member, student, volunteer, and ballot chaser who gave their time and energy to this mission this cycle, thank you. I know Charlie would be unbelievably proud of each and every one of you, and I am, too. Onward. 🇺🇸