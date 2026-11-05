Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Erika Kirk Warns Republicans Against 'Finger-Pointing' After Midterm Defeat — as She Invokes Slain Husband Charlie in Emotional Message

Erika Kirk Urges GOP Unity After 2026 Midterm Losses
Source: @ MEGA

Democrats gained control of the House and made significant gains in the Senate.

Nov. 5 2026, Published 3:13 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Erika Kirk is calling on Republicans to stop blaming one another after Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress in the 2026 midterm elections, turning to the advice of her late husband, Charlie Kirk, to encourage conservatives to remain positive.

In a lengthy statement posted on X on Wednesday, November 4, the Turning Point USA CEO warned that internal divisions would do little to address the concerns that drove voters away from the Republican Party.

"The biggest mistake conservatives can make right now would be to allow this moment to become another exercise in finger-pointing, in-fighting, or trying to secure their own political preservation," she wrote.

Kirk urged Republicans to listen to voters, reassess their approach, and develop solutions to the economic problems affecting American families.

Article continues below advertisement

Kirk Says Voters' Economic Concerns Matter

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @ ERIKA KIRK/ V

Kirk said voters’ concerns about gas, groceries and housing resonated with Democratic candidates.

Kirk's appeal followed a difficult election for Republicans, who lost their majorities in both the House and Senate. Democrats made significant gains, with affordability and economic concerns emerging as important issues in the campaign.

The results also triggered a debate within the Republican Party about what went wrong. Vice President JD Vance pointed to the Iran war as a factor in the defeat, while President Donald Trump discussed candidate quality and other issues.

Kirk said Democratic candidates had made the cost of gasoline, groceries, and housing central to their campaigns, connecting with voters concerned about their ability to support their families.

"A rising stock market doesn't mean much when nearly half of Americans don't have a 401K and just want to put gas in their trucks, put food on the table, and provide a good life for their families," she wrote.

Although she argued that socialism conflicts with free enterprise and individual liberty, Kirk acknowledged that Republicans should understand why voters were considering alternatives.

She said Turning Point would spend the next two years listening to communities and making the case for conservative, free-market policies that address household expenses and other concerns.

Article continues below advertisement

'Moments of Disappointment' Can Bring Renewal

Image Of Erika Kirk
Source: @ MEGA

She called on conservatives to listen to communities and offer free-market solutions.

Kirk also reminded conservatives that political setbacks do not have to mean the end of a movement.

"Turning Point was born out of a moment just like this following the Obama era," she wrote, explaining that the organization had been built to withstand both electoral victories and defeats.

She described the current situation as an opportunity to reassess priorities rather than become consumed by disagreements within the party.

"Moments of disappointment can actually be moments of renewal and infinite opportunity," Kirk added.

She also cautioned Republicans against assuming voters would continue supporting them simply because of traditional party loyalties.

According to Kirk, Americans want affordable homes, safe communities, and greater opportunities for their children. She argued that candidates must demonstrate how their policies can deliver those things rather than rely on political labels.

Kirk said Turning Point would continue strengthening its grassroots network and preparing for the 2028 election cycle.

Article continues below advertisement

Kirk Recalls Her Husband’s Advice

Image Of Donald Trump and Charlie Kirk
Source: @ MEGA

Kirk remembered her late husband’s advice: stay humble, keep faith and get back to work.

The statement also included an emotional tribute to Charlie, who was fatally shot on September 10, 2025, while speaking to students at Utah Valley University in Utah.

"I miss Charlie so much every single day, but especially on a day like today," Erika wrote.

She then recalled the advice he regularly shared with her about handling both success and disappointment.

"He always said that when things are going well, we need to stay humble. And when things aren't going the way we want, we need to stay positive, keep our faith, and get back to work," she continued.

Erika said those principles remained central to the mission her husband had established.

She also thanked Turning Point's staff members, students, volunteers, and ballot workers for their efforts during the election cycle, adding that she believed Charlie would have been proud of their work.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Zelensky Questions Whether Musk Acted Alone in Ukraine Satellite Slowdown

Zelensky Accuses Elon Musk of Not Acting Alone in Starlink Slowdown — and Fires Back at His Russia Remarks: 'These Are Not Jokes I Can Understand'

Donald Trump

Trump Returns to Court to Fight Hush Money Conviction Just Days After Republicans' Midterm Rout

About The Couple

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Image Of Erika Kirk
Source: @ MEGA

Charlie Kirk, 31, was fatally shot during a student Q&A at Utah Valley University.

Erika and Charlie married in 2021 and had two children together. Charlie founded Turning Point USA, a conservative youth organization that grew into a major presence on college and high school campuses.

Following his assassination, Erika was appointed CEO and board chair of the organization in September 2025. She also took on leadership of Turning Point Action, the political organization Charlie established to mobilize conservative voters.

Meanwhile, Tyler Robinson, the man accused of killing Charlie, has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder and other charges.

A Utah judge ruled in September 2026 that the case could proceed to trial, leaving Robinson facing the possibility of the death penalty if convicted.

Erika has continued her public role at Turning Point while attending proceedings in the case involving her husband's death.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.