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Home > Politics > Rupert Murdoch

Trump Faces Fresh Backlash From Conservative Media Ally Rupert Murdoch as Wall Street Journal Dissects His Election Defeat

Donald Trump Rupert Murdoch
Source: MEGA

Rupert Murdoch's News Corp empire turned on President Donald Trump after midterms

Nov. 4 2026, Updated 2:51 p.m. ET

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The Wall Street Journal, owned by Rupert Murdoch's News Corp, delivered a harsh assessment of President Donald Trump's leadership after Democrats scored sweeping victories in the November 3 midterm elections, taking control of both chambers of Congress.

In an editorial titled "Trump's Reckoning Arrives," published Wednesday, November 4, the newspaper's conservative editorial board placed much of the blame for the Republican defeat on Trump himself.

"True to form, President Trump is already blaming everyone else, but he is the main architect of this rout," the editorial board wrote.

The criticism carries particular weight because of the Journal's influence among conservative readers and its place within Murdoch's media empire.

Rather than treating the results as an ordinary setback for the party in power, the editorial argued that Trump's second-term decisions had damaged the Republican coalition that helped return him to the White House in 2024.

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The Journal Delivers a Blistering Assessment of Trump's Leadership

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Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The Journal claimed that Trump did not give voters a plan for what the war was for

The editorial board identified Trump's involvement in Republican candidate selections as one of the factors behind the party's losses.

It specifically criticized his decision to support Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton over incumbent Sen. John Cornyn in the Republican primary. Paxton subsequently lost the general election to Democrat James Talarico.

The board also argued that Trump's political interference contributed to other Republican defeats, including in North Carolina and South Carolina.

In North Carolina, the editorial pointed to Trump's role in the circumstances surrounding Republican Sen. Thom Tillis' decision not to seek reelection. Democrat Roy Cooper subsequently won the open seat.

South Carolina also delivered a major setback for Republicans. Democrat Annie Andrews defeated Darline Graham, whom Trump had supported in the race.

Beyond candidate selection, the Journal criticized Trump's governing approach, describing his second-term leadership as "erratic and self-indulgent."

The editorial argued that his administration had alienated significant portions of the coalition that backed him in 2024, with economic frustration and the war with Iran contributing to voters' dissatisfaction.

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Trump Responds to the Journal's Questions About the Election

Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump told The Journal that Iran was a piece of the war, while responding if it hurt the Republicans

Trump acknowledged that the Iran conflict played a role in the Republican losses during a telephone interview with The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday night.

"Iran was a piece of it," he said when asked whether the war had hurt Republican candidates.

However, the president maintained that he had no regrets about ordering military action against Iran.

"I did the right thing. I would have done it again," Trump told the newspaper.

He also pointed to the financial consequences of the conflict, particularly higher gasoline and diesel prices, as a significant source of voter frustration.

Trump rejected the suggestion that the election results amounted to a personal rejection of his presidency, noting that he had not been a candidate in the races.

He made a similar argument on Truth Social, writing, "I wasn't on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE!"

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What Voters Said About Trump's Policies and the Cost of Living

JD Vance
Source: MEGA

JD Vance blamed the Iran War for the defeat that happened in places such as Maine and Texas

The election results reflected widespread dissatisfaction with the economy, particularly the rising cost of everyday essentials.

According to an Associated Press survey conducted by SSRS, nearly two-thirds of voters said inflation had increased because of Trump's policies.

The survey also found that approximately nine in 10 voters considered the cost of living a crucial or major factor in their decision.

The poll included more than 79,000 registered voters nationwide who were interviewed between October 19 and November 3.

The war with Iran also became a significant issue in the election. The conflict, which began in February 2026, contributed to higher fuel prices and added to concerns about household expenses.

Vice President JD Vance was particularly blunt in his assessment of the Republican defeat. On Wednesday, November 4, he blamed the war directly in a post on X.

"The reason we lost is the war," Vance wrote, adding that losing control of the Senate was a significant political cost.

Democrats' victories in both chambers give the party greater power to challenge Trump's legislative agenda and investigate his administration during the final two years of his presidency.

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Why Rupert Murdoch's Connection to the Journal Matters

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Rupert Murdoch
Source: MEGA

Rupert Mudoch's papers set the tone for a majority of the conservative world

The Journal's criticism is notable given its position within Murdoch's media empire.

News Corp owns Dow Jones, the publisher of The Wall Street Journal, although Murdoch does not personally oversee the newspaper's newsroom or determine its daily editorial decisions.

The distinction between the Journal's news coverage and its opinion section is important. The criticism of Trump came from its editorial board, which has traditionally represented a conservative perspective.

The newspaper's other opinion coverage also questioned the direction of the Republican Party following the election.

The editorial board also argued that Republicans needed to reconsider what the party should represent beyond Trump's leadership.

With Democrats now controlling both chambers of Congress, the election has created a difficult political environment for the president.

And the Journal's assessment suggests that questions about Trump's influence over the Republican Party are no longer confined to his political opponents.

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