Trump Faces Fresh Backlash From Conservative Media Ally Rupert Murdoch as Wall Street Journal Dissects His Election Defeat

The Wall Street Journal, owned by Rupert Murdoch's News Corp, delivered a harsh assessment of President Donald Trump's leadership after Democrats scored sweeping victories in the November 3 midterm elections, taking control of both chambers of Congress.

In an editorial titled "Trump's Reckoning Arrives," published Wednesday, November 4, the newspaper's conservative editorial board placed much of the blame for the Republican defeat on Trump himself.

"True to form, President Trump is already blaming everyone else, but he is the main architect of this rout," the editorial board wrote.

The criticism carries particular weight because of the Journal's influence among conservative readers and its place within Murdoch's media empire.

Rather than treating the results as an ordinary setback for the party in power, the editorial argued that Trump's second-term decisions had damaged the Republican coalition that helped return him to the White House in 2024.