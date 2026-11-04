'JD, Habibi': Abdul El-Sayed Takes Aim at JD Vance and Prez Trump With Viral Victory Speech Remark After Senate Win
Nov. 4 2026, Published 10:51 a.m. ET
Democrat Abdul El-Sayed had a pointed message for Vice President JD Vance after defeating Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan's U.S. Senate race.
During his victory speech in Detroit on November 4, the senator-elect jokingly addressed Vance as "JD, habibi" before highlighting the irony of the vice president having to swear him into office in January.
El-Sayed also aimed at President Donald Trump, who repeatedly attacked his candidacy during the campaign.
His victory made him the first Muslim elected to the U.S. Senate, marking a significant moment after a race in which his faith and identity became major targets of Republican criticism.
The Associated Press called the race for El-Sayed early Wednesday, with other major news organizations, including Reuters, also projecting his victory.
Abdul El-Sayed Calls Out JD Vance With 'JD, Habibi' Remark
El-Sayed addressed Vance directly during his election night speech, pointing out that the vice president would be responsible for administering his Senate oath despite having campaigned against him.
"JD, habibi, there is this delicious irony in the fact that you're constitutionally obligated to swear me in January," El-Sayed said, drawing laughter from supporters.
"Habibi" is an Arabic term of affection commonly translated as "my dear" or "my beloved." The remark carried added significance after Vance publicly criticized the Democratic candidate during a Michigan campaign appearance.
El-Sayed followed the joke with a reference to the longstanding rivalry between the University of Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes.
"Wolverine one, Buckeye zero," he declared, taking another swipe at Vance, who is from Ohio.
El-Sayed Sends a Message to Donald Trump After Senate Victory
Trump was also in El-Sayed's sights as he celebrated the win. The Democrat referenced the president's repeated difficulty pronouncing his name and suggested that Trump would have to get used to addressing him by his new title.
"Donald, look. I know you struggled with my name. So after JD swears me in January, you could just go on and call me Senator," he said.
The senator-elect also spoke about the hostility directed at him because of his Muslim faith, making a broader appeal for religious inclusion.
"They want an America that is too small for some of us, but we know America is big enough for all of us," he told supporters.
His remarks followed months of attacks from Trump, who had repeatedly questioned his religious and political affiliations.
El-Sayed had previously rejected the accusations, describing the president's comments as baseless distractions from issues affecting voters.
JD Vance Previously Called El-Sayed a 'Psychopath'
Vance had openly criticized El-Sayed while campaigning alongside Rogers in Michigan on October 27. When asked about the Democratic candidate, the vice president said, "I think Abdul El-Sayed is a little bit of a psychopath."
A reporter subsequently asked Vance whether El-Sayed was a jihadist, echoing Trump's earlier accusation.
Vance responded, "I don't know what's in the guy's heart, I just know he has a lot of weird friends." The exchange was documented in a transcript published by Roll Call.
Trump had accused him at a Michigan rally on October 25, describing El-Sayed as a "jihadist Muslim Brotherhood member."
However, PolitiFact investigated the allegation and rated it "Pants on Fire!" The fact-checking organization found no evidence that El-Sayed had advocated violence to promote Islam or belonged to the Muslim Brotherhood.
It also noted that he had disavowed the organization.
El-Sayed Takes Aim at Mike Rogers After Defeating Him
El-Sayed did not spare his defeated Republican opponent during his speech, either. He made a pointed reference to Rogers' retirement plans before criticizing his campaign.
"So, Mike, enjoy your retirement. I know you got a house in Florida and two yachts," the senator-elect said.
He continued, "You chose hate, and Michigan chose hope. May we never have to see the likes of you in this state again."
Rogers, 63, is a former congressman and FBI agent who received Trump's backing in the closely contested race.
El-Sayed, 42, previously served as a public health official and built his campaign around lowering costs for working families, reducing corporate influence in politics, and establishing Medicare for All.
His victory keeps the seat in Democratic hands following the retirement of Sen. Gary Peters. It also delivers a breakthrough for the party's progressive wing, with El-Sayed set to become the first Muslim American to serve in the Senate.