'JD, Habibi': Abdul El-Sayed Takes Aim at JD Vance and Prez Trump With Viral Victory Speech Remark After Senate Win

Democrat Abdul El-Sayed had a pointed message for Vice President JD Vance after defeating Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan's U.S. Senate race.

During his victory speech in Detroit on November 4, the senator-elect jokingly addressed Vance as "JD, habibi" before highlighting the irony of the vice president having to swear him into office in January.

El-Sayed also aimed at President Donald Trump, who repeatedly attacked his candidacy during the campaign.

His victory made him the first Muslim elected to the U.S. Senate, marking a significant moment after a race in which his faith and identity became major targets of Republican criticism.

The Associated Press called the race for El-Sayed early Wednesday, with other major news organizations, including Reuters, also projecting his victory.