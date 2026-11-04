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Home > Politics > Elon Musk

'Space Lasers Didn't Work': Elon Musk Mocks Election Losses as Democrats Prepare to Investigate His Business Empire

Elon Musk
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk responded after Republicans lost control of Congress in the midterm elections

Nov. 4 2026, Published 10:44 a.m. ET

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Elon Musk has responded to Republicans' sweeping defeat in the 2026 midterm elections with a sarcastic message on X, making light of his political spending as Democrats prepare to take control of Congress and increase scrutiny of his business interests.

The billionaire, who poured hundreds of millions of dollars into Republican political campaigns, broke his silence early Wednesday, November 4, after Democrats secured victories in both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

"Guess my election-interfering space lasers didn't work this time," Musk wrote on X, poking fun at conspiracy theories surrounding alleged election interference.

In another post, the SpaceX and Tesla chief executive added, "Data centres in space looking pretty appealing right now."

The comments followed significant Republican losses, including major setbacks in Texas, where Democrats made historic gains.

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Musk's Joke Comes After Costly Republican Election Losses

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Elon Musk
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk has put a lot of money behind the Republican causes

Musk's financial support for Republican candidates was among the biggest contributions of the 2026 election cycle.

According to campaign finance records, he had donated approximately $445.6 million to Republican political efforts through October 14. A broader estimate published ahead of Election Day placed his total contributions at approximately $474 million since January 2025.

Despite the enormous spending, Democrats secured control of both congressional chambers, dealing a significant setback to President Donald Trump's political agenda.

Texas was particularly damaging for Republicans. Democrat James Talarico defeated Republican Ken Paxton in the Senate race, while Democrat Gina Hinojosa defeated incumbent Greg Abbott in the governor's race, according to election coverage.

The results came amid widespread voter dissatisfaction with economic conditions and the Iran war.

A Reuters/Ipsos survey conducted ahead of Election Day found that 48% of registered voters considered the cost of living their most important voting issue, while 55% said the U.S. war with Iran was not worth its cost.

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Democrats Signal Investigations Into Musk Empire

Elon Musk
Source: MEGA

Lawmakers have hinted at plans to investigate several aspects of Elon Musk's activities

With Democrats preparing to assume control of Congress in January 2027, Musk could face increased scrutiny from lawmakers.

One area already attracting congressional attention is his company's involvement in the Russia-Ukraine war. On October 22, Democratic Sen.

Richard Blumenthal announced an inquiry into SpaceX's Starlink and Starshield satellite communications systems, raising questions about restrictions on Ukraine's access to the technology and the Pentagon's reliance on the company.

Musk's former involvement with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), along with his companies' federal contracts, could also become subjects of congressional oversight.

However, specific future investigations into those matters should not be presented as formally announced without further confirmation.

Artificial intelligence is another potential source of tension between Musk's companies and the incoming Democratic majority.

The construction of AI data centres became an election issue, with Gallup reporting that 30% of registered voters considered the issue extremely important to their vote.

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Tesla And SpaceX Shares Fall Amid Political Uncertainty

Elon Musk
Source: MEGA

Shares of Elon Musk's companies fell in premarket trading after the Democratic sweep

Musk's companies also faced pressure in the financial markets following the election results.

SpaceX shares fell approximately 3.6% in premarket trading on Wednesday, while Tesla shares dropped around 3.5%, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Investors are weighing the possibility of increased regulatory scrutiny under a Democratic-controlled Congress, particularly concerning artificial intelligence and a potential merger between the two companies.

XTB research director Kathleen Brooks said the election results could complicate those plans by giving lawmakers additional opportunities to examine the proposed deal.

"While Congress cannot stop a merger between SpaceX and Tesla, they could slow it down via extra scrutiny," Brooks said. She added that the political uncertainty could weigh on both companies' share prices.

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What Happens Next For Musk And Congress

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Elon Musk
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk is yet to confirm changes to his plans after the losses

The change in congressional control will give Democrats greater power to investigate the Trump administration, hold hearings, and challenge its legislative priorities.

For Musk, the shift could mean more questions about his political influence, government dealings and the role his companies play in national security and emerging technologies.

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