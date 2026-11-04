'Space Lasers Didn't Work': Elon Musk Mocks Election Losses as Democrats Prepare to Investigate His Business Empire

Elon Musk has responded to Republicans' sweeping defeat in the 2026 midterm elections with a sarcastic message on X, making light of his political spending as Democrats prepare to take control of Congress and increase scrutiny of his business interests.

The billionaire, who poured hundreds of millions of dollars into Republican political campaigns, broke his silence early Wednesday, November 4, after Democrats secured victories in both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

"Guess my election-interfering space lasers didn't work this time," Musk wrote on X, poking fun at conspiracy theories surrounding alleged election interference.

In another post, the SpaceX and Tesla chief executive added, "Data centres in space looking pretty appealing right now."

The comments followed significant Republican losses, including major setbacks in Texas, where Democrats made historic gains.