EXCLUSIVE: Queen Camilla's Caribbean Holiday 'Hit by Bizarre Toilet Refurbishment'
Nov. 4 2026, Published 10:39 a.m. ET
Queen Camilla's Caribbean getaway is said to have been thrown into disarray by an unexpected bathroom blunder, with sources telling RadarOnline.com a luxury suite imported from Italy arrived with the wrong toilet, prompting a last-minute scramble to find a replacement before the royal couple's stay.
The 79-year-old Queen was said to be recuperating at a luxury cottage in Hodges Bay, Antigua, alongside King Charles, 78.
Charles and Camilla's Bathroom Blunder
The property, which had reportedly hosted Prince Harry, 42, in the past, is said to have been refurbished ahead of the royal visit.
But the preparations allegedly hit an embarrassing snag when the bathroom fittings arrived from Italy and the toilet was not the one expected.
Insiders say a replacement was eventually delivered in time, sparing the couple the prospect of being moved to "emergency" accommodation.
The mishap has an added layer of royal irony given the long-running stories about Charles's particular requirements when travelling.
King's Famous Toilet Seat Rumors
The King famously dismissed claims he takes his own toilet seat overseas when challenged by an Australian radio presenter in Brisbane in 2018.
He replied: "My own what?" before adding: "Oh, don't believe all that c--p."
The rumor originated in Tom Bower's 2018 biography, Rebel Prince: The Power, Passion and Defiance of Prince Charles.
Bower claimed Charles's travel arrangements could include an orthopedic bed, fresh linen, a personal toilet seat, preferred toilet paper, bottled water and whisky, as well as paintings of the Scottish Highlands.
The claims were repeated by other royal writers, with other sources saying Charles has travelled with a childhood teddy bear.
Idris Elba's Awkward Royal Joke
It comes as Charles continues his visit to Antigua.
Sir Idris Elba offered the monarch an unexpected show of sympathy during a chance meeting during the trip, jokingly telling Charles "Sorry about the prime minister," as political tensions over Britain's slavery legacy and the future of the monarchy gathered pace.
The actor and the King crossed paths at Nelson's Dockyard, a historic naval base and UNESCO World Heritage Site, while attending separate events ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).
Elba, who was hosting the One Commonwealth Night concert, greeted Charles warmly after the monarch had placed an engraved stone into a wall.
The encounter came as Antigua and Barbuda's prime minister, Gaston Browne, renewed his calls for the country to become a republic.
Elba, a goodwill ambassador for the King's Trust, appeared to take the political situation in good humor.
After shaking hands with the monarch, he asked how he was enjoying his visit before delivering the unexpected remark: "Sorry about the prime minister."
The comment was understood to refer to Browne, who has publicly expressed his desire to replace the British monarch with an Antiguan head of state.
Speaking to ITV News, Browne said: "I can say to you, I am a Republican.
"So if you asked me about my personal view, I would like to see Antigua and Barbuda become a republic… but I have to recognise and accept the fact that there are certain constitutional provisions to become a republic, and that, ultimately, it is the decision of the people to determine whether or not we become a republic."
Charles asked Elba when they met: "What are you doing here?"
Laughing, Elba replied: "I get around," before affectionately patting the monarch on the arm.
He then asked: "How are you doing though, are you having a good time? Sorry about the prime minister."
Elba's Royal Connection and Slavery Debate
Elba has a longstanding connection with the royal family through the King's Trust, formerly known as the Prince's Trust.
A grant from the organization helped him attend the National Youth Music Theatre, providing an important stepping stone towards his acting career.
The actor first became widely known for his role in the acclaimed US television drama The Wire before achieving further success as DCI John Luther in the BBC crime series Luther.
He was knighted earlier this year for services to young people.
The encounter took place against the backdrop of a wider debate about Britain's historical responsibility for the transatlantic slave trade.
The issue of a formal apology and potential reparations is expected to feature prominently at CHOGM, which brings together leaders from across the Commonwealth.
British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has said he is open to "listening to calls for a formal apology" from countries affected by slavery, while ruling out financial reparations.