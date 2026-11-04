EXCLUSIVE: Queen Camilla's Caribbean Holiday 'Hit by Bizarre Toilet Refurbishment'

It comes as Charles continues his visit to Antigua.

Sir Idris Elba offered the monarch an unexpected show of sympathy during a chance meeting during the trip, jokingly telling Charles "Sorry about the prime minister," as political tensions over Britain's slavery legacy and the future of the monarchy gathered pace.

The actor and the King crossed paths at Nelson's Dockyard, a historic naval base and UNESCO World Heritage Site, while attending separate events ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

Elba, who was hosting the One Commonwealth Night concert, greeted Charles warmly after the monarch had placed an engraved stone into a wall.

The encounter came as Antigua and Barbuda's prime minister, Gaston Browne, renewed his calls for the country to become a republic.

Elba, a goodwill ambassador for the King's Trust, appeared to take the political situation in good humor.

After shaking hands with the monarch, he asked how he was enjoying his visit before delivering the unexpected remark: "Sorry about the prime minister."

The comment was understood to refer to Browne, who has publicly expressed his desire to replace the British monarch with an Antiguan head of state.

Speaking to ITV News, Browne said: "I can say to you, I am a Republican.

"So if you asked me about my personal view, I would like to see Antigua and Barbuda become a republic… but I have to recognise and accept the fact that there are certain constitutional provisions to become a republic, and that, ultimately, it is the decision of the people to determine whether or not we become a republic."

Charles asked Elba when they met: "What are you doing here?"

Laughing, Elba replied: "I get around," before affectionately patting the monarch on the arm.

He then asked: "How are you doing though, are you having a good time? Sorry about the prime minister."