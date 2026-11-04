Trump Accuses Greg Abbott of Becoming a 'RINO' After Republican Loses Texas Governor's Seat for First Time in Decades

President Donald Trump turned on Greg Abbott after the Texas governor lost his reelection bid to Democrat Gina Hinojosa, accusing the Republican of becoming a "RINO" in the final months of his campaign.

Hinojosa defeated Abbott in the November 3 election, ending 32 years of Republican control of the Texas governor's office. The victory also made her the state's first Democratic governor since Ann Richards left office in 1995.

Abbott conceded the race Tuesday night and congratulated Hinojosa, according to reports. Trump's criticism followed shortly afterward, despite the president reiterating his support for Abbott earlier on Election Day.

The president's reaction came as Republicans faced a series of major election defeats, making Abbott's loss an especially significant setback for the party in a state long considered a Republican stronghold.