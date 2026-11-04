Trump Accuses Greg Abbott of Becoming a 'RINO' After Republican Loses Texas Governor's Seat for First Time in Decades
Nov. 4 2026, Published 10:37 a.m. ET
President Donald Trump turned on Greg Abbott after the Texas governor lost his reelection bid to Democrat Gina Hinojosa, accusing the Republican of becoming a "RINO" in the final months of his campaign.
Hinojosa defeated Abbott in the November 3 election, ending 32 years of Republican control of the Texas governor's office. The victory also made her the state's first Democratic governor since Ann Richards left office in 1995.
Abbott conceded the race Tuesday night and congratulated Hinojosa, according to reports. Trump's criticism followed shortly afterward, despite the president reiterating his support for Abbott earlier on Election Day.
The president's reaction came as Republicans faced a series of major election defeats, making Abbott's loss an especially significant setback for the party in a state long considered a Republican stronghold.
Trump Blames Abbott’s Campaign Approach
"If Greg Abbott, the Governor of Texas, hadn't become a RINO in the last six months of his Political Life, he wouldn't have lost," Trump wrote on Truth Social. He added that Abbott "went back to his original formula, and it wasn't pretty!"
The president did not explain what he meant by Abbott's "original formula" or identify the specific decisions that he believed cost the governor the election.
The remarks represented a sharp change in tone toward a politician Trump had previously praised for his conservative leadership, particularly on immigration and border security.
Trump had endorsed Abbott's reelection campaign and described him as a "strong and highly respected" governor. Earlier Tuesday, he again expressed support for the incumbent, making his post-election criticism particularly striking
A Historic Shift in Texas Politics
Hinojosa's victory ended more than three decades of Republican leadership in Texas, a state that has long been a reliable stronghold for the GOP. Abbott first took office in 2015 and was seeking another four-year term after more than a decade as governor.
The Democratic win was part of a much wider setback for Republicans on Election Day.
James Talarico won the U.S. Senate race, while Vikki Goodwin defeated Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick. Democrats also captured several other statewide offices, delivering a major blow to the party's hold on Texas politics.
Hinojosa entered the contest as a relatively little-known state lawmaker facing an incumbent with a substantial financial advantage.
Abbott began the year with more than $100 million in campaign funds, compared with approximately $1 million for his Democratic challenger, according to Axios.
Despite the fundraising gap, Hinojosa made affordability, public education and government accountability central to her campaign.
Her proposals included ending private school vouchers and providing Texans with a one-time $1,500 payment from the state's savings.
Tensions Over Campaign Appearances and Policy
The election followed several disagreements between Trump and Abbott, including a dispute over Texas' growing data center industry.
In August, Abbott paused approvals for data centers seeking to connect to the state's electricity grid while officials gathered more information about their projected energy and water consumption.
Trump publicly criticized the decision, calling Texas' opposition to data centers a "mistake."
Abbott subsequently directed the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to halt permits for data center projects until state agencies completed additional reviews of their impact on electricity supplies and water resources.
The disagreement highlighted a difference between the two Republicans over an industry Trump has strongly supported as an important part of economic growth.
It also became relevant to Hinojosa's campaign, as she supported a moratorium on new data centers until stronger protections were established.
Hinojosa Prepares To Take Office
Following his concession, Abbott congratulated Hinojosa and pledged to help with the transition. The Democrat, who previously served as president of the Austin Independent School District board, will become Texas' first Latina governor.
Hinojosa is scheduled to take office in January 2027. Her victory gives Democrats an opportunity to reshape state policies involving education, affordability, and economic development after decades of Republican leadership.