Trump Faces New Investigations After Democrats Take Congress — as Robert Garcia Warns Republicans to 'Lawyer Up'
Nov. 4 2026, Published 10:31 a.m. ET
Democrats' sweeping victories in the 2026 midterm elections have given the party control of both the House and Senate, paving the way for an aggressive congressional investigation of President Donald Trump's administration.
Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., the lawmaker expected to take over as chairman of the House Oversight Committee, wasted little time signaling what Republicans could expect. On Tuesday night, he posted a two-word warning: "Lawyer up."
Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., who is expected to lead the Senate Finance Committee, offered his own preview of the incoming Democratic agenda with a one-word message: "Subpoenas."
The election results mark a major shift in Washington. Democrats will take control of both chambers when the new Congress convenes in January 2027, giving them greater authority to investigate the president, question administration officials, and demand government records.
Garcia Signals House Oversight Priorities
Garcia has already outlined several areas he wants the House Oversight Committee to investigate, including Trump's family business interests, alleged corporate corruption, immigration enforcement and the administration's handling of records connected to convicted s*x offender Jeffrey Epstein.
The California Democrat has indicated that his team has spent months preparing for the possibility of taking control of the committee.
"We're not starting from scratch here," Garcia previously told Punchbowl News, describing the investigative groundwork Democrats have already completed.
The committee has considerable authority to request documents, summon witnesses, and issue subpoenas. Its investigations could also involve public hearings and demands for testimony from government officials and private individuals.
However, obtaining information may not be straightforward. Witnesses and government agencies can challenge congressional demands, potentially setting off prolonged legal disputes over whether certain records or testimony must be provided.
Trump Business and Billionaire Influence in Focus
Trump's business interests are expected to feature prominently in the investigations, particularly ventures involving cryptocurrency and overseas business dealings.
Democrats have also signaled interest in examining potential conflicts of interest and whether wealthy individuals have received favorable treatment from the administration.
Billionaire Elon Musk could also face scrutiny over his involvement with the Department of Government Efficiency, known as DOGE, and the relationship between government decisions and private-sector interests.
The committee's investigations could extend to federal contracts involving companies connected to Trump's allies. Lawmakers have also discussed examining the influence of wealthy donors and corporate executives on government policy.
Garcia has identified Trump's family business dealings and corporate corruption as central priorities, although the specific scope of individual inquiries will be determined after Democrats assume control of the committees.
Key Focus: ICE, Iran War and Epstein Files
Immigration enforcement is another issue likely to receive increased congressional attention.
Garcia has identified alleged abuses within the Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement as areas requiring investigation.
Democrats have indicated they want administration officials to answer questions about enforcement practices and the treatment of people affected by immigration operations.
The administration's handling of the war in Iran is also expected to attract scrutiny.
The conflict was among the issues surrounding the midterm campaign, and Democrats are preparing to use their new committee positions to examine the president's military and foreign policy decisions.
Epstein-related records are another significant priority. Garcia has expressed interest in examining the government's handling of the files, with Democrats seeking greater transparency about information that has not yet been publicly disclosed.
The investigations could involve public hearings and requests for additional records. However, committee leaders will have to determine which inquiries move forward and how aggressively they pursue them once the new Congress begins.
Legislative Power Faces Limits
Although Democrats will control both chambers, their investigative authority does not mean they can easily pass legislation opposed by Trump.
Most Senate legislation requires 60 votes to overcome a filibuster, while overriding a presidential veto requires a two-thirds majority in both the House and Senate.
Those requirements could make it difficult for Democrats to advance major legislative changes without Republican support.
Trump had previously warned that a Democratic victory would prompt him to "veto everything."
However, after Republicans suffered major losses, he struck a more cooperative note in an interview with The New York Times, saying he was willing to accept the election results and work with Democrats.
"We'll work with the Democrats, and we'll, you know, look forward to working with them. We'll probably work something out," he told the newspaper.
The comments offer a contrast with his earlier warnings, although they do not guarantee a less confrontational relationship with the incoming congressional majority.
With Garcia preparing to take charge of House oversight and Wyden expected to lead the Senate Finance Committee, Trump's administration faces increased scrutiny during the final two years of his term.