Trump Faces New Investigations After Democrats Take Congress — as Robert Garcia Warns Republicans to 'Lawyer Up'

Democrats' sweeping victories in the 2026 midterm elections have given the party control of both the House and Senate, paving the way for an aggressive congressional investigation of President Donald Trump's administration.

Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., the lawmaker expected to take over as chairman of the House Oversight Committee, wasted little time signaling what Republicans could expect. On Tuesday night, he posted a two-word warning: "Lawyer up."

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., who is expected to lead the Senate Finance Committee, offered his own preview of the incoming Democratic agenda with a one-word message: "Subpoenas."

The election results mark a major shift in Washington. Democrats will take control of both chambers when the new Congress convenes in January 2027, giving them greater authority to investigate the president, question administration officials, and demand government records.