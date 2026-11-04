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Home > Politics > Barack Obama

Barack Obama Tears Into Donald Trump After Crushing Midterms Defeat by Claiming Americans have Moved on From Politics 'That Divides Them'

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Source: MEGA

Barack Obama took aim at Donald Trump during X post following successful night for Democrats at Midterms.

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Nov. 4 2026, Updated 8:29 a.m. ET

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Barack Obama laid into Donald Trump after Democrats triumphed at the Midterms.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the jubilant former president, 65, claimed Americans have moved on from "politics that divides them" and Democrats taking both House and Senate was "a clear message" to the White House.

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'We Need To Prevent Further Damage'

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Source: MEGA

Obama declared intentions for Democrats going forward.

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Writing on X, Obama hailed the "outstanding candidates" who swept to victory because they were "united by shared values, a belief in public service, and a commitment to putting the people of their districts and states first."

He added: "While this administration has another two years in office, our job now is to roll up our sleeves, make changes wherever we have the power to do so, prevent further damage, and lay the groundwork for the future."

Democrats seized both chambers of Congress after flipping six Senate seats and at least a dozen Republican-held House districts, delivering a crushing setback to Trump, 80, heading into the final two years of his presidency.

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Bruising Night For Trump

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Source: MEGA

Trump was left reeling after heavy losses.

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Among the biggest shocks was Texas, where Democrat James Talarico defeated Trump-backed Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Democrats also captured Senate seats in Kansas and South Carolina, breaking decades-long Republican winning streaks in all three states.

Following his hugely successful night in the midterm elections, Democratic Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff — who's sparked comparisons with Obama — has seen his odds of becoming the next president dramatically rise.

His odds of going on to win the 2028 presidential election are now at a 18 percent chance, up from 10.5 percent the day before — four points ahead of Democrat New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and five points ahead of vice president J.D. Vance.

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'New Obama' Jon Ossoff Tipped To Become Next President

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Jon Ossoff's odds on becoming the next president have increased after Midterms win.

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Ossoff strolled to victory against Republican challenger Mike Collins in a crucial seat for the Democrats, securing more than 2.4 million votes and 58.9 percent of the vote.

The 39-year-old, who is the chamber’s youngest member and was elected senator during in a 2021 election run-off, gave a rousing speech lashing out at "lame duck" Trump.

He has drawn comparisons to former president Obama, a strong orator with a progressive-centrist appeal who represents a youthful choice in an era of aging presidents.

"Together, we’ve affirmed that our task is not just to contain one president’s wickedness, but to heal the brokenness beneath," Ossoff told a crowd of voters on Tuesday evening.

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Ossoff described Trump as a 'lame duck.'

"The American people have rebuked the depravity, corruption and incompetence of the failed lame duck president Donald J. Trump."

His seat had initially been one of the primary Republican targets, by being a Democratic senator seeking reelection in a state Trump won in 2024.

But his campaign proved successful, having sharply criticized the administration and lashed out at "a failed president" who he accused of abusing his position for personal financial gain while undermining the nation's economic and political foundations.

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