Barack Obama Tears Into Donald Trump After Crushing Midterms Defeat by Claiming Americans have Moved on From Politics 'That Divides Them'

Writing on X, Obama hailed the "outstanding candidates" who swept to victory because they were "united by shared values, a belief in public service, and a commitment to putting the people of their districts and states first."

He added: "While this administration has another two years in office, our job now is to roll up our sleeves, make changes wherever we have the power to do so, prevent further damage, and lay the groundwork for the future."

Democrats seized both chambers of Congress after flipping six Senate seats and at least a dozen Republican-held House districts, delivering a crushing setback to Trump, 80, heading into the final two years of his presidency.