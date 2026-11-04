EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton's Estate 'Hit by Police Calls' During Her Final Days Before Death
Nov. 4 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Country legend Dolly Parton spent her final days in a house of horrors plagued by domestic violence allegations, bomb threats, reports of intruders and police rushing to her sprawling Tennessee estate after someone triggered the panic alarm, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The terrifying turmoil is laid bare in police dispatch logs, revealing that officers were called to Parton's estate over a mysterious "civil issue" and a triggered burglar alarm in the final days of her life.
Police Records Reveal Troubling Incidents
The shocking documents also reveal police were dispatched to the Jolene singer's home on Jan. 27, 2026, for a "welfare check" – just months after Parton abruptly postponed six Las Vegas concerts because she needed to undergo several medical "procedures."
While it's unknown who requested the welfare check, records show police responded to Parton's estate 28 times since April 2025 – including a mysterious "911 hang-up" call on July 11, 2026, followed just two days later by an ugly family feud that sparked allegations of domestic violence as the 9 to 5 singer battled cancer.
Responding officers were met by 21-year-old Keegan Seaver, who accused his aunt, Rebecca Seaver, executive director of Parton's Life of Many Colors Museum, of striking him with her open hands "about his body several times" following a verbal dispute.
Rebecca, whose mother is Parton's sister Cassie Parton, claimed her nephew "placed his hand in her face in an attempt to provoke her, so she lightly smacked his hand out of her face," according to the police report.
Dolly's Estate Battle Turns Ugly
"Due to the lack of evidence and contradicting statements from both parties, I didn't believe there was sufficient evidence to determine a primary aggressor or that an assault even occurred," the officer wrote in the report.
Rebecca's brother, Bryan Seaver, served as Dolly's longtime head of security and is now embroiled in a vicious legal battle with the singer's estate, which accuses him of engaging in a "campaign of threats, intimidation, and coercion" in the weeks before the Steel Magnolias star's death.
Dolly's longtime manager, Danny Nozell, abruptly fired Bryan just three weeks after her death, triggering a bitter legal showdown.
"Things got really ugly really fast," a source told RadarOnline.com, referring to the brewing battle over Dolly's estimated $500million estate. Bryan and his team took aim at Nozell, saying they were "dismayed by the unexpected and, so far, unexplained actions" that have taken place since the singer's death.
Mysterious Police Calls Before Death
While Bryan faces allegations of threats and attempted extortion, his lawyer fired back, accusing Nozell of going to court – and the media – with a "surprising and incomplete story" and insisting they are "eager to amicably and expeditiously" resolve the case.
Records show three police units responded to Dolly's estate over a mysterious "civil issue" just nine days before her death, although no police report was listed to explain what sparked the emergency response.
Just two days before she died, officers were called back after a burglar alarm was triggered at the property.
Dolly's Estate Plagued by Hoaxes
In 2025, Dolly's estate was also targeted by two apparent swatting hoaxes involving bogus emergency calls about intruders, gunfire and a bomb threat.
What's more, the home's "panic alarm" was mysteriously triggered twice in just five days that August.
"The caller stated that he and a friend snuck onto Dolly Parton's property, and they accidentally fired a gun," states the April 10, 2025, police report detailing the bogus emergency call, which came from a phone number with a United Kingdom country code. "I was able to contact the residence's security, who confirmed that there was no suspicious activity."
The troubling revelations paint a startling picture of life behind the gates of Dolly's seemingly idyllic compound.
"Dolly was so private that no one ever would have guessed all this drama was unfolding at her Tennessee home," said an insider. "The estate looks picture-perfect – but the reality was far from it."