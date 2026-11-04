EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton's Estate 'Hit by Police Calls' During Her Final Days Before Death

The shocking documents also reveal police were dispatched to the Jolene singer's home on Jan. 27, 2026, for a "welfare check" – just months after Parton abruptly postponed six Las Vegas concerts because she needed to undergo several medical "procedures."

While it's unknown who requested the welfare check, records show police responded to Parton's estate 28 times since April 2025 – including a mysterious "911 hang-up" call on July 11, 2026, followed just two days later by an ugly family feud that sparked allegations of domestic violence as the 9 to 5 singer battled cancer.

Responding officers were met by 21-year-old Keegan Seaver, who accused his aunt, Rebecca Seaver, executive director of Parton's Life of Many Colors Museum, of striking him with her open hands "about his body several times" following a verbal dispute.

Rebecca, whose mother is Parton's sister Cassie Parton, claimed her nephew "placed his hand in her face in an attempt to provoke her, so she lightly smacked his hand out of her face," according to the police report.