Donald Trump Says Midterms Defeat was Not His Fault and Blames Poor Candidates — 'I Thought They'd Do Better'

The Senate result expanded well beyond North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas, with Democrat breakthroughs including Kansas, Iowa and Michigan.

Taking to Truth Social on Tuesday night, Trump was adamant the results were not a personal response to his presidency.

He ranted: "I wasn't on the ballot, and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE!"

Trump's mood had got progressively worse during the night, even before the results were revealed as he turned on his usual allies.

Writing on Truth Social, he said: "Watching the Pre-Election Results on FoxNews, but I can’t stand Jessica Tarlov's voice — DUMB AS A ROCK, but it’s the voice that gets me. Have to go somewhere else until that LOSER is off the air—I’ll be back later!"