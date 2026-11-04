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Home > Exclusives > Scarlett Johansson
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EXCLUSIVE: Scarlett Johansson 'Faces Setback Over Skincare Business'

Scarlett Johansson reportedly encounters new challenges involving her skincare business venture.
Source: MEGA

Scarlett Johansson allegedly encounters new challenges involving her skincare business venture.

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Nov. 4 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

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Scarlett Johansson is devastated after her skincare company, The Outset, announced its closure after just four years – a humiliating business setback the superstar never saw coming, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

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Scarlett's Skincare Dreams Face Disappointment

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Scarlett Johansson's skincare company, The Outset, announced its closure after four years in business.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Scarlett Johansson's skincare company, The Outset, announced its closure after four years in business.

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"Scarlett is crushed," a source said. "She invested years of work, money and personal pride into this business. She genuinely believed it would become a major success."

Insiders said Johansson, 41, wanted to sell skincare without constantly selling herself to preserve her Hollywood mystique – unlike other celebrity beauty moguls who flood social media with personal content.

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Scarlett's Star Power Falls Short

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A source claims Johansson is devastated after investing years of work, money and personal pride into The Outset.
Source: HNW-Photo/PictureLux / MEGA

A source claims Johansson is devastated after investing years of work, money and personal pride into The Outset.

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"She thought being Scarlett Johansson would be enough," explained the insider. "But customers wanted more than her famous name. They wanted access to Scarlett, and she wasn't willing to give them that."

Johansson launched her skincare brand in 2022, focusing on clean, gentle, minimalist products designed to nourish sensitive skin, strengthen the skin barrier and make daily beauty routines simple.

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