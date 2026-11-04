EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Simpson 'Wants Ex to Move to Nashville'

The source said: "She's at the point where these little two- or three-day visits just aren't enough anymore. She wants to wake up next to the guy without immediately thinking about when she has to get on a plane and rush home."

The Take My Breath Away singer was first linked to Eisenhood, 33, in April, a little over a year after she announced her split from Johnson, her second husband and the father of her daughters, Maxwell, 14, and Birdie, 7, and son, Ace, 13.

"Jess raves that Thomas is the country gentleman she's always dreamed about," the source added. "If it were entirely up to her, she'd already be living in Nashville, but obviously she has the kids to think about and Eric has a say in that."