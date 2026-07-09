EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Simpson Felt a 'Sense of Relief' After Breakup With Husband Eric Johnson — As Pop Star Opens Up on Dating Preferences After Split

"Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage," Simpson explained in a statement to People at the time.

"Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them," the singer continued. "We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family."

Although Simpson was "disappointed the marriage didn't work out," according to a source, there was also a "sense of relief" that their struggles were finally "out in the open."