EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Simpson Felt a 'Sense of Relief' After Breakup With Husband Eric Johnson — As Pop Star Opens Up on Dating Preferences After Split
July 9 2026, Published 1:49 p.m. ET
Jessica Simpson experienced a complicated mix of emotions after announcing her divorce from husband Eric Johnson, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The couple – who share kids Maxwell, 14, Ace, 13, and Birdie, 7 – confirmed their separation in January 2025 after more than 10 years of marriage.
Jessica Simpson Confirms Divorce
"Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage," Simpson explained in a statement to People at the time.
"Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them," the singer continued. "We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family."
Although Simpson was "disappointed the marriage didn't work out," according to a source, there was also a "sense of relief" that their struggles were finally "out in the open."
Prior to their decision to part ways, Simpson also worried about how a potential divorce would affect their children.
"In many ways it feels like Jessica’s already a single mom," a separate insider said in 2024.
In the end, the insider revealed that the mother-of-three's "philosophy" was that it was "better" for her kids to have a "happy mom" than a "miserable one."
Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson Prioritize Kids Amid Split
As the exes navigate their ongoing divorce, they have been focused on putting their kids first. Back in March, it was reported that Simpson and Johnson were still living together as they "figure out the best path forward" and offloading their shared property.
"They're working on selling the house," a source shared at the time. "The goal has been to keep everything as stable and as friendly for the kids as possible."
"They still have a great relationship. They're still co-parenting," added the source. "The main goal is the kids, but they're moving toward next steps."
According to the source, the plan is for Johnson to eventually move into a nearby home.
Jessica Simpson Teases Dating Preferences After Split
Simpson has been taking big steps to move on with her life and music career since the breakup. Earlier this year, rumors swirled that she was dating Nashville-based musician Thomas Eisenhood.
"She's happy," a source told People. "She's in a great place, excited for her future."
In June, Simpson also candidly opened up on her dating preferences while chatting with TMZ at Los Angeles International Airport.
When she was asked if she'd be okay with someone sliding into her DMs, Simpson replied it wouldn't be a bad way for a potential date to approach her, then added, "I mean, if you're verified, maybe."
Prior to her relationship with the ex NFL pro, she was married to 98 Degrees singer Nick Lachey. They tied the knot in 2002, and their life as newlyweds was explored n their own reality television series. Simpson filed for divorce in 2005.