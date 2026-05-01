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EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Simpson's Music Man — Full Story of How Singer Could be Headed for Heartache at Hands of New Saxophonist Lover

Jessica Simpson's new romance with a saxophonist has raised concerns as insiders warn of possible heartache.
Source: MEGA

Jessica Simpson's new romance with a saxophonist has raised concerns as insiders warn of possible heartache.

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May 1 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

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Jessica Simpson is hot and heavy with a no-name musician in Nashville, but insiders warned the smitten blonde could be headed for heartache – and an all-out custody war, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While she successfully kept the eyebrow-raising romance a secret for three months, saxophone player Thomas Eisenhood is her new man.

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Jessica’s New Man Sparks Concern

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Jessica Simpson's inner circle raises concerns about Thomas Eisenhood, fearing the musician could 'use' her amid their new romance.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Jessica Simpson's inner circle raises concerns about Thomas Eisenhood, fearing the musician could 'use' her amid their new romance.

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The unlikely pair became entangled one year after ready-to-mingle Simpson announced her separation from house-husband Eric Johnson.

"Jessica's friends and family are frantically trying to find out more about this Thomas guy," shared a source. "They're praying he's not a bad seed who'll just use Jessica and then leave her with a broken heart."

According to the source, the roadie is already enjoying the perks of dating Simpson, with the multiplatinum artist, 45, dipping into her estimated $200 million net worth to spoil him rotten.

"She talks about Thomas being the one," the source said.

"Jess raves that he's the country gentleman she's always dreamed about and is saying she may even move to Nashville full-time so they can be together."

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Jessica Eyes Nashville Move Amid Romance

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Eisenhood is reportedly benefiting from Simpson's lavish lifestyle as she calls him 'the one' and considers a move to Nashville.
Source: RCF / MEGA

Eisenhood is reportedly benefiting from Simpson's lavish lifestyle as she calls him 'the one' and considers a move to Nashville.

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In 2023, Jessica spent the summer in Music City with estranged spouse Johnson, 46, and their kids, Maxwell, 14, Ace, 12, and Birdie, 7, as she plotted a career comeback.

Since then, she's bounced between the Southern hot spot and the family's West Coast home base while working on music and, apparently, getting to know Eisenhood.

"Jessica loves it in Nashville, but permanently uprooting her kids to get serious with some dude she's only known a few months seems like way too much, too soon," said the source.

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Custody Clash Looms Amid Romance

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Eric Johnson could face a custody dispute with Simpson if she relocates their children from California without a new agreement.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Eric Johnson could face a custody dispute with Simpson if she relocates their children from California without a new agreement.

"It'll also cause all kinds of trouble with Eric because he won't want to move. She's obligated to keep her kids in California unless he agrees to a whole new custody arrangement."

Wed for 10 years prior to their split, neither Simpson nor the retired football player has seemingly filed to officially end the marriage.

"When Jessica falls for a guy, she falls fast and doesn't care what other people think," the source noted. "This has always been her m.o., so everyone in her world is buckling up for plenty of drama as the relationship unfolds."

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