EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Simpson's Music Man — Full Story of How Singer Could be Headed for Heartache at Hands of New Saxophonist Lover

The unlikely pair became entangled one year after ready-to-mingle Simpson announced her separation from house-husband Eric Johnson.

"Jessica's friends and family are frantically trying to find out more about this Thomas guy," shared a source. "They're praying he's not a bad seed who'll just use Jessica and then leave her with a broken heart."

According to the source, the roadie is already enjoying the perks of dating Simpson, with the multiplatinum artist, 45, dipping into her estimated $200 million net worth to spoil him rotten.

"She talks about Thomas being the one," the source said.

"Jess raves that he's the country gentleman she's always dreamed about and is saying she may even move to Nashville full-time so they can be together."