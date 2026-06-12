EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Simpson is Muzzling Her Ex! Pop Princess Ready to Go to War With Nick Lachey If He Doesn't Stop Blabbing About Her
June 12 2026, Updated 7:30 a.m. ET
Pop princess Jessica Simpson is ready to wage war on ex-husband No. 1, Nick Lachey, if he doesn't stop blabbing about her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Last month, the 98 Degrees heartthrob told all about a March 29 run-in with the fashion diva during a six-hour flight – even dishing that she parked her three young kids in coach while she relaxed in first class.
Jessica Accused Nick of Chasing Fame
"The seating arrangements aren't that deep or scandalous, but somehow Nick is seeing fit to comment," said a Simpson source. "For Jessica, it feels like he's trying to use this for a hit of fame, riding the coattails of a marriage that ended 20 years ago."
Citing irreconcilable differences, Lachey, 52, and Simpson, 45, split in 2005 before finalizing their divorce the following year.
Reports of the former Newlyweds costars' mile-high encounter first emerged in April, with the Love Is Blind host later detailing how the Irresistible songbird and her mom, Tina Ann Drew, traveled in the lap of luxury as estranged husband Eric Johnson babysat their children – Maxwell Drew Johnson, 14, Ace, 12, and Birdie, 7 – back in economy.
Now, insiders warned the Perfect Match emcee to zip it or risk Simpson unleashing on him.
Jessica Suspects Nick Leaked Story
"Based on the way Nick revealed in the attention the story brought him, it's hard not to suspect he may have been the one to leak it in the first place," added the source. "It's aggravating."
His loose lips have even forced Simpson to publicly defend her parenting – though she pinned the blame on Drew, insisting her mother bought the plane tickets.
But in truth, "Jessica has no shame over letting her kids fly coach," shared the insider.
"They've done nothing to warrant first class."