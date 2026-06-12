EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Simpson is Muzzling Her Ex! Pop Princess Ready to Go to War With Nick Lachey If He Doesn't Stop Blabbing About Her

"The seating arrangements aren't that deep or scandalous, but somehow Nick is seeing fit to comment," said a Simpson source. "For Jessica, it feels like he's trying to use this for a hit of fame, riding the coattails of a marriage that ended 20 years ago."

Citing irreconcilable differences, Lachey, 52, and Simpson, 45, split in 2005 before finalizing their divorce the following year.

Reports of the former Newlyweds costars' mile-high encounter first emerged in April, with the Love Is Blind host later detailing how the Irresistible songbird and her mom, Tina Ann Drew, traveled in the lap of luxury as estranged husband Eric Johnson babysat their children – Maxwell Drew Johnson, 14, Ace, 12, and Birdie, 7 – back in economy.

Now, insiders warned the Perfect Match emcee to zip it or risk Simpson unleashing on him.