Trump Floats Moving to Israel and Replacing Benjamin Netanyahu as Prime Minister if Americans Turn Against Him in Bizarre Election Day Rant

President Donald Trump joked that he could relocate to Israel and become its prime minister if Americans ever grew tired of him.

The president remarked during an Election Day phone interview with Fox News' "Fox & Friends" on November 3, while discussing his relationship with Israel and claiming to enjoy overwhelming support there.

Trump also repeated his assertion that his approval rating among Israelis stood at 99%, although he did not identify a poll to support the figure.

His comments drew sarcastic responses from critics and came shortly after he publicly endorsed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's reelection campaign.