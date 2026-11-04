Chris Rock Admits He Was a 'F—ed-Up' Husband Who Cheated as He Opens Up About Painful Divorce

Chris Rock is taking responsibility for the mistakes he made during his marriage to Malaak Compton-Rock, admitting that his behavior contributed to the breakdown of their relationship.

In a candid new interview with GQ, the 61-year-old comedian reflected on his past struggles with p*rnography, infidelity, and his failure to be a supportive partner.

Rock acknowledged that he was not the husband he should have been and revealed that he stopped watching p*rnography five or six years ago.

The Everybody Hates Chris star discussed his personal struggles in GQ's 2026 Men of the Year cover story, published November 3, while promoting his new A24 film, Misty Green.

He also opened up about how his divorce affected his career and the personal changes that followed.