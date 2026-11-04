Chris Rock Admits He Was a 'F—ed-Up' Husband Who Cheated as He Opens Up About Painful Divorce
Nov. 4 2026, Published 6:42 a.m. ET
Chris Rock is taking responsibility for the mistakes he made during his marriage to Malaak Compton-Rock, admitting that his behavior contributed to the breakdown of their relationship.
In a candid new interview with GQ, the 61-year-old comedian reflected on his past struggles with p*rnography, infidelity, and his failure to be a supportive partner.
Rock acknowledged that he was not the husband he should have been and revealed that he stopped watching p*rnography five or six years ago.
The Everybody Hates Chris star discussed his personal struggles in GQ's 2026 Men of the Year cover story, published November 3, while promoting his new A24 film, Misty Green.
He also opened up about how his divorce affected his career and the personal changes that followed.
Chris Rock Admits He Was Not a Great Husband
Rock made little effort to defend his past behavior when discussing his marriage to Compton-Rock.
"I was not a great husband. I watched a lot of p*rn. I don't watch p*rn anymore. I haven't watched p*rn in five, six years," he told GQ.
The comedian also revisited his history of infidelity, which he previously addressed in his 2018 Netflix special, Tamborine.
When asked about the person he was during that period, Rock admitted, "It's not anything I'm proud of, but it's something I had to go through."
His latest comments add to the personal account he shared in the comedy special, in which he acknowledged that his actions had damaged his marriage.
How Chris Rock Explains His Past Behavior
Rock used a Marvel superhero analogy to explain how he approached fame and his newfound freedom during his marriage.
He suggested that characters who suddenly discover they have extraordinary abilities often become reckless before realizing they are not invincible.
"They're a--holes. They get these powers and they're a--holes, and they're racing trains and they're lifting up ocean liners and they try to go to the sun, then they crash down because they realize they're not God," he explained.
The comedian then connected that experience to his own mistakes.
"I tested my powers. I definitely realized I wasn't God or anywhere near him, and I was severely humbled, as I should have been," he said.
Rock had previously been even more direct about his failures in Tamborine, admitting, "It's my fault because I'm a f---ed-up husband. I didn't listen. I wasn't kind. I cheated."
Why Chris Rock's Divorce Still Affects His Career
Rock and Compton-Rock married in 1996 and announced their separation in December 2014, after nearly two decades together. Their divorce was finalized in August 2016. The former couple shares two daughters, Lola and Zahra.
At the time of their separation, Compton-Rock said, "After much contemplation and 19 years of marriage, Chris and I have decided to go our separate ways."
A source previously told PEOPLE that the relationship had been struggling for some time, claiming Rock understood that the marriage could not be repaired and was ready to move forward.
The breakup also took a toll on the comedian professionally. While discussing the 12-year gap between directing Top Five in 2014 and Misty Green, Rock acknowledged that his personal circumstances played a significant role.
"Some of it is I got divorced. Nobody has a successful divorce, so that takes time," he told GQ.
He explained that rebuilding his life required him to concentrate on earning money, including going on tour and returning to stand-up comedy. The COVID-19 pandemic also affected that period.
What Has Changed for Chris Rock Since the Split
Rock also discussed how his understanding of himself has evolved since the end of his marriage.
During the GQ interview, he revealed that he had undergone a cognitive assessment after a friend suggested he might have a nonverbal learning disorder.
The diagnosis helped him reconsider how he interpreted other people's reactions and why he sometimes struggled to understand social cues.
He admitted that he had previously blamed difficulties in his relationships on being famous.
"I used to just blame everything on celebrity. It's like, 'Oh, we're not connecting because I had a chronic unique-ism.' I thought I was so f---ing unique," he said.
The comedian also pointed to Tamborine as an important moment in his personal development, having used the special to address his divorce and confront his past behavior.
Now, Rock is focusing on filmmaking with Misty Green, which marks his return to directing after Top Five. He told GQ that he hopes to continue making movies, particularly smaller, character-driven projects.