EXCLUSIVE: Jada Pinkett Smith Seeks Mental Health Exam for Accuser

Salaam, who was a longtime friend of her husband, Will Smith, claims Jada's actions forced him to spend 18 months living outside of the U.S. in fear for his safety.

He claims being out of the country prevented him from spending time with his children and ended a "long-term romantic relationship," according to a November 2025 legal filing.

The musician also alleges the stress caused him to gain a whopping 100 pounds and he was diagnosed with high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes.

Jada, 55, denies his allegations and argues in court papers that since Salaam "has made his mental and emotional condition the centerpiece of this case," he needs to prove it.