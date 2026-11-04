EXCLUSIVE: 'Caddyshack' Star Michael O'Keefe Recalls Cocaine on Set

Caddyshack's Michael O'Keefe claimed cocaine was "budgeted" into the 1980 flick's costs and admitted to shooting scenes while high, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"There was some miscellaneous item," he said of the alleged drug expenses. "It was the '70s," O'Keefe, 71, explained of the production, which filmed over 11 weeks in late 1979.

"That's what was happening back then. People were just treating it like it was toothpaste, and you had to do it twice a day to stay healthy."