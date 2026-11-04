Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Miley Cyrus
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Miley Cyrus 'Facing Chart Setback With Latest Studio Album'

Miley Cyrus reportedly faces a chart setback with her latest studio album, according to new reports.
Source: MEGA

Miley Cyrus reportedly faces a chart setback with her latest studio album, according to new reports.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 4 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Miley Cyrus is facing crises in both her career and her personal life, leaving friends to fear it might be too much for the Hannah Montana star to handle, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The pop superstar's latest album, Bass Persuades, has suffered one of the most spectacular chart collapses in Billboard history, plummeting from No. 1 to a jaw-dropping No. 157 in its second week.

Article continues below advertisement

Cyrus Devastated by Historic Chart Plunge

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Miley Cyrus' album 'Bass Persuades' reportedly fell from No. 1 to No. 157 in its second week.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Miley Cyrus' album 'Bass Persuades' reportedly fell from No. 1 to No. 157 in its second week.

Article continues below advertisement

The stunning 156-place free fall is reportedly the biggest second-week drop from No. 1 ever for a female artist – crushing hopes that Cyrus' first No. 1 album since 2013's Bangerz would propel her career to new heights.

According to the source, Cyrus had boasted the album was a masterpiece that would take her career to the next level – making the epic chart plunge all the more painful.

"She's understandably freaking out and saying that her whole career is shattered," the source claimed.

Article continues below advertisement

Cyrus Faces Heartbreak Without Parton

Article continues below advertisement
According to an insider, Dolly Parton served as Miley's calming confidante.
Source: Tammie Arroyo / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

According to an insider, Dolly Parton served as Miley's calming confidante.

Article continues below advertisement

The emotional turmoil comes as Cyrus is also coping with the loss of her beloved mentor Dolly Parton, who the insider said served as a calming confidante and "total rock" whenever the singer was struggling.

"Now that Dolly's gone, there's no one who can fill that void," the source said.

Adding to the heartache is the three-time Grammy winner's reportedly strained relationship with her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, leaving her support system painfully thin.

Article continues below advertisement

Miley Struggles Without Dolly's Guidance

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Prez Trump, Federal ICE Agents

EXCLUSIVE: Trump Administration Hit With Emergency Deportation Order as Federal Judge Restricts Afghan Removals

kashpatel

EXCLUSIVE: Kash Patel Targeted in Chilling Election Day Threat Plot as FBI Uncovers 700 Suspicious Mailings

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Billy Ray Cyrus reportedly has a strained relationship with his daughter Miley.
Source: MEGA

Billy Ray Cyrus reportedly has a strained relationship with his daughter Miley.

"Her boyfriend, Maxx Morando, is right there for her, as is her mother, Tish," the insider said.

"But Dolly was her lifeline and the person she went to with her problems."

The source claimed Miley feels her career has been left "in the mud" and fears it could take years to rebuild her reputation.

"She's really struggling to find a way back," the insider said. "And Dolly isn't around to give her direction."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.