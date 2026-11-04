EXCLUSIVE: Miley Cyrus 'Facing Chart Setback With Latest Studio Album'

The pop superstar's latest album, Bass Persuades, has suffered one of the most spectacular chart collapses in Billboard history, plummeting from No. 1 to a jaw-dropping No. 157 in its second week.

Miley Cyrus is facing crises in both her career and her personal life, leaving friends to fear it might be too much for the Hannah Montana star to handle, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Miley Cyrus' album 'Bass Persuades' reportedly fell from No. 1 to No. 157 in its second week.

The stunning 156-place free fall is reportedly the biggest second-week drop from No. 1 ever for a female artist – crushing hopes that Cyrus' first No. 1 album since 2013's Bangerz would propel her career to new heights.

According to the source, Cyrus had boasted the album was a masterpiece that would take her career to the next level – making the epic chart plunge all the more painful.

"She's understandably freaking out and saying that her whole career is shattered," the source claimed.