EXCLUSIVE: Rodney Dangerfield Gets Respect — Secrets of 'Back to School' as Cult '80s Comedy Marks 40th Birthday

Once on campus, Mellon becomes the ultimate big man on campus – throwing wild parties, clashing with stuffed-shirt academics, romancing a professor and, of course, attempting the now-legendary Triple Lindy to save the big diving meet.

The film's inspired cast mixed comedy veterans with future stars, including Sally Kellerman, Burt Young, Robert Downey Jr., William Zabka, Adrienne Barbeau, M. Emmet Walsh, Terry Farrell, Ned Beatty, Sam Kinison, Robert Picardo and Edie McClurg.

Even Kurt Vonnegut and Danny Elfman popped up in memorable cameos. What many didn't know at the time was that Dangerfield brought more of himself to Thornton than fans realized.

Long before he became a comedy legend whose signature line was "I tell ya, I get no respect," Dangerfield had worked as an acrobatic diver in Atlantic City in the 1950s and was known to be an excellent swimmer.

Like Thornton, Dangerfield had also once driven a truck. Even the golfing footage in Back to School was lifted from his earlier hit, Caddyshack.