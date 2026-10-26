Darline Graham Refuses to Entertain Questions About Escort Claims as She Campaigns for Her Late Brother's Senate Seat

The topic came up after the South Carolina Republican – who was appointed to her brother's seat after his death – was approached by a journalist who asked about the claims involving the former senator.

Darline Graham dodged questions about late Senator Lindsey Graham ’s sexuality after he was accused of hiring male escorts, including one person who was allegedly only 17 at the time, RadarOnline.com can report.

When Howley pressed her about the allegations, she responded, “I’m not even gonna entertain that question!” before walking away.

“Some allegations have come out about your late brother using g-y escorts,” journalist Patrick Howley asked Darline.

One person alleged Lindsey Graham repeatedly asked his age, according to a documentary.

A man who was identified as Cory described an alleged encounter in which he says Lindsey expressed a preference for being degraded.

"He's like, 'I really like to be degraded. I like the more degrading, the better,'" Cory says in the film.

The second man, identified as Jesse, alleged an encounter at a Washington, D.C., hotel in 2012, for which he says he received $260.

Jesse said he recognized Lindsey from political advertisements and told multiple people about the alleged encounter at the time.

However, one person, a man identified as Kelvin, said he had a sexual encounter with Lindsey in Arizona in 2001, when he was 17, and that Lindsey paid him $120.

Kelvin said the meeting took place at a property belonging to Lindsey that was under construction, which he compared to the set of a "very extreme" adult film.

He alleged Lindsey also repeatedly asked his age.

"You're 17, aren't you?" Kelvin recalled Lindsey asking.

Kelvin lied about being 18 because he felt powerless to argue.

Lindsey pressed once more, according to Kelvin, "I just need you to tell me how old you are."

Arizona sets its age of consent at 18, and state law bars sexual conduct with minors under that age.