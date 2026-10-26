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Home > Politics > Politics

Darline Graham Refuses to Entertain Questions About Escort Claims as She Campaigns for Her Late Brother's Senate Seat

Darline Graham declined to answer questions surrounding allegations against her late brother.
Source: MEGA

Darline Graham declined to answer questions surrounding allegations against her late brother.

Oct. 26 2026, Published 6:26 p.m. ET

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Darline Graham dodged questions about late Senator Lindsey Graham’s sexuality after he was accused of hiring male escorts, including one person who was allegedly only 17 at the time, RadarOnline.com can report.

The topic came up after the South Carolina Republican – who was appointed to her brother's seat after his death – was approached by a journalist who asked about the claims involving the former senator.

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Darline Graham Won't Address Rumors

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A documentary alleged Lindsey Graham hired male escorts.
Source: MEGA

A documentary alleged Lindsey Graham hired male escorts.

“Some allegations have come out about your late brother using g-y escorts,” journalist Patrick Howley asked Darline.

When Howley pressed her about the allegations, she responded, “I’m not even gonna entertain that question!” before walking away.

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Documentary Allegations Explained

One person alleged Lindsey Graham repeatedly asked his age, according to a documentary.
Source: MEGA/ UNSPLASH

One person alleged Lindsey Graham repeatedly asked his age, according to a documentary.

A man who was identified as Cory described an alleged encounter in which he says Lindsey expressed a preference for being degraded.

"He's like, 'I really like to be degraded. I like the more degrading, the better,'" Cory says in the film.

The second man, identified as Jesse, alleged an encounter at a Washington, D.C., hotel in 2012, for which he says he received $260.

Jesse said he recognized Lindsey from political advertisements and told multiple people about the alleged encounter at the time.

However, one person, a man identified as Kelvin, said he had a sexual encounter with Lindsey in Arizona in 2001, when he was 17, and that Lindsey paid him $120.

Kelvin said the meeting took place at a property belonging to Lindsey that was under construction, which he compared to the set of a "very extreme" adult film.

He alleged Lindsey also repeatedly asked his age.

"You're 17, aren't you?" Kelvin recalled Lindsey asking.

Kelvin lied about being 18 because he felt powerless to argue.

Lindsey pressed once more, according to Kelvin, "I just need you to tell me how old you are."

Arizona sets its age of consent at 18, and state law bars sexual conduct with minors under that age.

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Lindsey Graham's Position on LGBTQ+Issues

Lindsey’s positions on LGBTQ+ issues came under scrutiny in the film.
Source: MEGA / UNSPLASH

Lindsey’s positions on LGBTQ+ issues came under scrutiny in the film.

Beyond the allegations, The CLOSETocracy documentary examined Lindsey’s political record on LGBTQ+ rights, including his opposition to LGBTQ+ marriage protections and his public defense of marriage between a man and a woman.

His positions on certain issues, including LGBTQ+ men and women serving in the military, also come under scrutiny in the film.

The documentary also raised questions about the contrast between Lindsey’s public positions and the alleged private life described by the men who appear in the film.

The film also featured claims from Cory, alleging that Darline was aware of her brother’s sexuality.

The allegations remain uncorroborated.

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Darline Graham Faces Opposition

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The son of Republican Rep. Ralph Norman said he will not vote for the Darline in November.
Source: U Splash

The son of Republican Rep. Ralph Norman said he will not vote for the Darline in November.

As the midterms approach, Darline is facing opposition from within her own party.

The son of Republican Rep. Ralph Norman says he will not vote for the South Carolina senator in November. Warren Norman, who identifies as a lifelong conservative, said the campaign has focused on fear and warning voters about Democratic challenger Annie Andrews instead of explaining what Graham would do for South Carolina families.

“Fear can win an election,” he wrote. “It doesn’t lower an insurance bill, clean up corruption or make life more affordable for a South Carolina family.”

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