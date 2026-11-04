Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Trump's Election Day Defeat in Brutal Skit Featuring 'Natalie Harp 2.0'

The couple further skewered Trump as McNearney pulled out a comically oversized adult diaper and began to wrap it around her husband's nether regions.

When Kimmel asked what she was doing, the faux "Natalie" replied, "I'm just wrapping you up like a neato burrito. Cause we don't want to have a mess, you know, when the election results come in."

"You know how you get," she added.

The pair took another swipe at Trump, mercilessly mocking his famously close bond with daughter Ivanka in an exchange loaded with awkward innuendo.

"Thank you so much. And daddy, remember," McNearney began before Kimmel begged, "Please don't call me daddy."

"Okay. Well, then maybe you shouldn't call me Ivanka," she shot back.

McNearney took one last blast at Harp's fawning relationship with the president, adding, "Daddy, if you need me, I'll be right here. Okay. Do you need happiness or joy or a massage or anything you need? I'll be right here."