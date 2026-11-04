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Home > Politics > Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Trump's Election Day Defeat in Brutal Skit Featuring 'Natalie Harp 2.0'

Photo of Donald Trump, Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney
Source: MEGA, JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE/YOUTUBE

Jimmy Kimmel and wife Molly McNearney took brutal jabs at Trump and Natalie Harp.

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Nov. 4 2026, Published 2:50 p.m. ET

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Jimmy Kimmel celebrated the GOP's impending losses in the midterm elections and used Donald Trump's ever-present executive aide, Natalie Harp, to rub salt in the president's wounds, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In his Tuesday, November 3, election-night monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host, 58, featured "Natalie" fawning over him onstage, calling him "daddy" and even trying to put an adult diaper on him, while mocking Harp's unwavering devotion to Trump in a wild skit.

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Jimmy Kimmel's Natalie Harp Skit Likened Her to a Servant

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Photo of Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney
Source: JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE/YOUTUBE

The faux Natalie curtsied to Jimmy Kimmel while calling him 'my liege.'

"As of tonight, Donald Trump is officially a lame duck and an orange chicken at the same time," Kimmel snarked. "But the numbers are still coming in. Our staff is watching very closely, and throughout the show, they will let me know if there are any important updates."

That's when the host's wife and the show's head writer, Molly McNearney, stormed the stage in a bright red dress and platinum blonde wig, looking like a dead ringer for Harp, 35, as she eagerly exclaimed, "You say updates? I have updates."

"Natalie" even called him "my liege," while curtsying.

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Jimmy Kimmel and Wife Mock Natalie Harp's Closeness With Trump

Photo of Natalie Harp Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney
Source: MEGA, JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE/YOUTUBE

Jimmy Kimmel and his wife brutally skewered Natalie Harp in an election night skit.

"I'm sorry. This is my assistant, Natalie. She's very efficient," Kimmel noted as McNearny, 48, held a bag of golf clubs over one shoulder and a massive brown bag over the other.

"Silly. I'm more than an assistant. I'm a friend and a confidant. I'm a doula, a life coach, a wet nurse. I'm the person who sniffs your body botbot when we're all clean," she cheerfully replied while bending down to sniff near Kimmel's behind. "All clean. All clean. Clean as a newly refinished reflecting pool."

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Jimmy Kimmel Hinted at Natalie Harp Crush on Trump

Photo of Donald Trump and Natalie Harp
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel's sketch had 'Natalie' making gushing, over the top comments about the president.

Mocking how Harp earned the nickname "The Human Printer" for always having printouts of articles, social media posts, and more at the ready for her boss to read, McNearny had the actual device in her brown bag spitting out paper.

"I have a printer in the bag. It's warm like your skin," she gushed, poking fun at Harp's devotion to Trump.

The two also made jabs at Harp's youth, as McNeary printed out a fake article of Kimmel gracing the cover of "Costco Magazine" from 2009, as she noted, "That's the year I was born!"

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Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearny Mocked Trump's Age

Photo of Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney
Source: JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE/YOUTUBE

Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearny made an adult diaper jab at Donald Trump.

The couple further skewered Trump as McNearney pulled out a comically oversized adult diaper and began to wrap it around her husband's nether regions.

When Kimmel asked what she was doing, the faux "Natalie" replied, "I'm just wrapping you up like a neato burrito. Cause we don't want to have a mess, you know, when the election results come in."

"You know how you get," she added.

The pair took another swipe at Trump, mercilessly mocking his famously close bond with daughter Ivanka in an exchange loaded with awkward innuendo.

"Thank you so much. And daddy, remember," McNearney began before Kimmel begged, "Please don't call me daddy."

"Okay. Well, then maybe you shouldn't call me Ivanka," she shot back.

McNearney took one last blast at Harp's fawning relationship with the president, adding, "Daddy, if you need me, I'll be right here. Okay. Do you need happiness or joy or a massage or anything you need? I'll be right here."

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