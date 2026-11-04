EXCLUSIVE: Parents of Bryan Kohberger Victim Kaylee Goncalves Accused of 'Trafficking' by Sick Conspiracy Theorists Who Claim They Killed Their Daughter
Nov. 4 2026, Published 2:11 p.m. ET
The parents of one of killer Bryan Kohberger's victims are firing back against unfounded conspiracy theories that they were the ones responsible for their daughter's death, RadarOnline.com can report.
Scott and Kristi Goncalves have been accused of s-x and drug trafficking their daughter, Kaylee, which some online influencers claim was the real motivation for her murder.
Brian Kohberger Wants to Rescind His Guilty Plea
University of Idaho students Kaylee, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were brutally stabbed to death inside their off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, in 2022.
Kohberger was eventually arrested and confessed to the killings, though he is now trying to withdraw his guilty plea and request a new trial.
However, even though Kohberger has admitted to being a murderer, several conspiracy theories have been spread online claiming Kaylee's death was actually her parents' fault.
Now, the still-grieving couple is going after anyone making what they insist are false and defamatory accusations, threatening to sue unless the content creators correct themselves and issue a public apology to Kaylee's family.
"There are certain creators who have said that Steve has s-x trafficked their daughter," Goncalves family attorney Stephanie Giancristofaro-Partyka exclusively told Radar. "And there are creators who have said that Steve was involved in drug trafficking, and owed a gang $700,000, and as a result of owing that money, they killed his daughter as retribution."
'Horrifying Accusations' Against Parents of Kaylee Goncalves.
Giancristofaro-Partyka said Krisit has been targeted with her own accusations, with charges that she used Kaylee to launder money, and that her daughter was murdered after a deal went bad, something the attorney called ridiculous.
"It’s gotten to a point where the conspiracy theories have turned from just speculation into outright accusations," she shared. "To be quite honest, the accusations are quite horrifying."
Cease-and-Desist Letters Have Been Sent
The lawyer shared that she has sent at least 20 cease-and-desist warning letters to various influencers demanding they retract the unsubstantiated allegations or face a potentially crippling lawsuit.
Giancristofaro-Partyka told Radar that anyone who refuses could be sued for more than $75,000, but insists Kaylee's parents aren't after a financial payout.
"They don’t necessarily care about the money. It’s more about getting people to understand that there are limits you can say to people, especially false things," she explained, revealing that she has heard back from five of the influencers already, and expects to hear from the rest before the end of next week.
Kaylee Goncalves' Mom Lashes Out at Bryan Kohberger
Steve and Kristi have dedicated their lives to memorializing Kaylee and supporting her friends. The couple post updates on Facebook detailing how they are processing their grief, and have gotten candid about their feelings toward Kohberger.
Earlier this year, Kristi documented her search through boxes filled with Kaylee's clothes, fashion accessories, and beauty products. Finally, when she recently came across her 21-year-old daughter's hairbrush, teeth retainer, and a post-it note with the simple message, "Hello, my name is Kaylee," along with a drawing of a heart, the grieving mom snapped.
"These items of Kaylee's hit me hard today. I just want her back so bad!!!!" Kristi wrote in the caption, before laying into Kohberger: "FU BK!!!!! I wish (Kaylee's dad) Steve could have 1 minute in that cell with him. 1 min, that's all it would take."
Having to deal with new critics who question her and her husband has only added to the parents' pain, Giancristofaro-Partyka said.
"They’ve been dealing with not only the loss of their daughter, but to also be attacked and accused of being the ones who facilitated or committed the crimes on top of that is reopening old wounds and triggering them emotionally," the lawyer said. "It brings up all of these feelings again about the day that they lost their daughter, and they just want an end to it."