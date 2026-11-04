EXCLUSIVE: Parents of Bryan Kohberger Victim Kaylee Goncalves Accused of 'Trafficking' by Sick Conspiracy Theorists Who Claim They Killed Their Daughter

University of Idaho students Kaylee, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were brutally stabbed to death inside their off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, in 2022.

Kohberger was eventually arrested and confessed to the killings, though he is now trying to withdraw his guilty plea and request a new trial.

However, even though Kohberger has admitted to being a murderer, several conspiracy theories have been spread online claiming Kaylee's death was actually her parents' fault.

Now, the still-grieving couple is going after anyone making what they insist are false and defamatory accusations, threatening to sue unless the content creators correct themselves and issue a public apology to Kaylee's family.

"There are certain creators who have said that Steve has s-x trafficked their daughter," Goncalves family attorney Stephanie Giancristofaro-Partyka exclusively told Radar. "And there are creators who have said that Steve was involved in drug trafficking, and owed a gang $700,000, and as a result of owing that money, they killed his daughter as retribution."