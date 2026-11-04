Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Bryan Kohberger
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Parents of Bryan Kohberger Victim Kaylee Goncalves Accused of 'Trafficking' by Sick Conspiracy Theorists Who Claim They Killed Their Daughter

The parents of Kaylee Gonzales are fighting speculation that Bryan Kohberger did not actually kill her.
Source: @kayleegoncalves/Instagram, MEGA

The parents of Kaylee Gonzales are fighting speculation that Bryan Kohberger did not actually kill her.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 4 2026, Published 2:11 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

The parents of one of killer Bryan Kohberger's victims are firing back against unfounded conspiracy theories that they were the ones responsible for their daughter's death, RadarOnline.com can report.

Scott and Kristi Goncalves have been accused of s-x and drug trafficking their daughter, Kaylee, which some online influencers claim was the real motivation for her murder.

Article continues below advertisement

Brian Kohberger Wants to Rescind His Guilty Plea

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Kohberger confessed to killing Kaylee and three of her friends in their Idaho home.
Source: MEGA

Kohberger confessed to killing Kaylee and three of her friends in their Idaho home.

University of Idaho students Kaylee, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were brutally stabbed to death inside their off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, in 2022.

Kohberger was eventually arrested and confessed to the killings, though he is now trying to withdraw his guilty plea and request a new trial.

However, even though Kohberger has admitted to being a murderer, several conspiracy theories have been spread online claiming Kaylee's death was actually her parents' fault.

Now, the still-grieving couple is going after anyone making what they insist are false and defamatory accusations, threatening to sue unless the content creators correct themselves and issue a public apology to Kaylee's family.

"There are certain creators who have said that Steve has s-x trafficked their daughter," Goncalves family attorney Stephanie Giancristofaro-Partyka exclusively told Radar. "And there are creators who have said that Steve was involved in drug trafficking, and owed a gang $700,000, and as a result of owing that money, they killed his daughter as retribution."

Article continues below advertisement

'Horrifying Accusations' Against Parents of Kaylee Goncalves.

Some conspiracy theorists suggested Kalyee's parents were responsible for her death.
Source: @KAYLEEGONCALVES/INSTAGRAM

Some conspiracy theorists suggested Kalyee's parents were responsible for her death.

Giancristofaro-Partyka said Krisit has been targeted with her own accusations, with charges that she used Kaylee to launder money, and that her daughter was murdered after a deal went bad, something the attorney called ridiculous.

"It’s gotten to a point where the conspiracy theories have turned from just speculation into outright accusations," she shared. "To be quite honest, the accusations are quite horrifying."

Article continues below advertisement

Cease-and-Desist Letters Have Been Sent

Her dad, Steve, was accused of 'trafficking' his own daughter in conspiracy theories.
Source: @KAYLEEGONCALVES/INSTAGRAM

Her dad, Steve, was accused of 'trafficking' his own daughter in conspiracy theories.

The lawyer shared that she has sent at least 20 cease-and-desist warning letters to various influencers demanding they retract the unsubstantiated allegations or face a potentially crippling lawsuit.

Giancristofaro-Partyka told Radar that anyone who refuses could be sued for more than $75,000, but insists Kaylee's parents aren't after a financial payout.

"They don’t necessarily care about the money. It’s more about getting people to understand that there are limits you can say to people, especially false things," she explained, revealing that she has heard back from five of the influencers already, and expects to hear from the rest before the end of next week.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of King Charles

EXCLUSIVE: King Charles' Most Hated Food Revealed — Despite Its Global Popularity

Dolly Parton's estate reportedly faces police calls and a family feud, according to a recent report.

EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton's Estate 'Hit by Police Calls' During Her Final Days Before Death

Kaylee Goncalves' Mom Lashes Out at Bryan Kohberger

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Steve and Kristi have fought for themselves and the families of the other victims.
Source: @KAYLEEGONCALVES/INSTAGRAM

Steve and Kristi have fought for themselves and the families of the other victims.

Steve and Kristi have dedicated their lives to memorializing Kaylee and supporting her friends. The couple post updates on Facebook detailing how they are processing their grief, and have gotten candid about their feelings toward Kohberger.

Earlier this year, Kristi documented her search through boxes filled with Kaylee's clothes, fashion accessories, and beauty products. Finally, when she recently came across her 21-year-old daughter's hairbrush, teeth retainer, and a post-it note with the simple message, "Hello, my name is Kaylee," along with a drawing of a heart, the grieving mom snapped.

"These items of Kaylee's hit me hard today. I just want her back so bad!!!!" Kristi wrote in the caption, before laying into Kohberger: "FU BK!!!!! I wish (Kaylee's dad) Steve could have 1 minute in that cell with him. 1 min, that's all it would take."

Having to deal with new critics who question her and her husband has only added to the parents' pain, Giancristofaro-Partyka said.

"They’ve been dealing with not only the loss of their daughter, but to also be attacked and accused of being the ones who facilitated or committed the crimes on top of that is reopening old wounds and triggering them emotionally," the lawyer said. "It brings up all of these feelings again about the day that they lost their daughter, and they just want an end to it."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.