EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Defeat Sparks Fears of Global 'Revenge' Attacks

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Democrats' takeover of Congress, following heavy losses among Trump's preferred Republican candidates, has prompted fresh uncertainty over the future of the war with Iran, international trade and America's relationships with its traditional allies.

Donald Trump 's colossal midterm election defeat has sparked fears the US president could turn to more aggressive foreign policy moves in an attempt to reassert his authority, with governments around the world bracing for potential retaliation over the Democrats' victory.

While some hope the result will restrain the president, others fear he could respond by escalating tensions overseas.

For two years, countries have faced Trump's unpredictable approach to international relations, including sweeping tariffs, military action against Iran, aggression in Latin America and sudden changes in US policy towards Ukraine. His repeated demands of allies, including Canada, Germany and Japan have also unsettled governments across the globe.

Now, with Democrats controlling Congress, one major concern is whether Trump will seek distractions abroad rather than accept restrictions on his domestic agenda.

A political strategist told us: "A defeat of this scale could be seen by Trump as a direct challenge to his authority. There will be concern that he could look overseas for opportunities to demonstrate that he is still firmly in control.

"There is a genuine fear that domestic political pressure could translate into a more confrontational approach abroad, with the danger of Trump going completely berserk and launching a series of 'revenge' attacks and measures to reassert his feeling he is still a dominant power.

"America's allies are now watching very carefully. There is a feeling that nobody can afford to assume the United States will behave predictably, particularly when the president feels he has something to prove.

"Nobody should assume that a Democratic Congress also means an end to Trump's tariff threats. If anything, there may be concern that Trump will become even more determined to push through his brutal trade agenda.

"The biggest concern is uncertainty. Governments want stability and consistency, but they are preparing for the possibility of another period in which American foreign policy becomes increasingly difficult to predict.

"There is a real question about whether a weakened president becomes a more cautious president or a more unpredictable one.

"That is what governments around the world are trying to work out, and what they are fearful of."