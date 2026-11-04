Democratic Senator, 53, 'Awake and Alert' in Hospital After Suffering Stroke

Murphy has been a prominent critic of Trump and the administration's Iran war policies.

As Radar previously reported, he recently traveled overseas to assess damage from the conflict, which he has accused the administration of covering up, and claimed he had been blocked from visiting a key American air base.

Speaking on U.S. military plans for Iran, Murphy said, “I will just say this: their plan is insane. It will lead to devastating escalation and the likely destruction of our commitment to the rule of law.”

Despite their differences politically, Trump expressed sympathy after hearing of Murphy's stroke.

"Certainly we don’t like to hear a thing like that," he said on November 1. "No, nobody wants to have that."

Murphy is the fourth U.S. senator to suffer a stroke in recent years, following Sens. Ben Ray Luján, Chris Van Hollen and John Fetterman in 2022.

Fetterman also wished Murphy a full and speedy recovery.