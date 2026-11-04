Democratic Senator, 53, 'Awake and Alert' in Hospital After Suffering Stroke
Nov. 4 2026, Published 1:46 p.m. ET
Democratic Senator Chris Murphy, 53, was hospitalized after suffering a stroke on Halloween, and his spokesperson has since confirmed that he is “continuing to improve.”
Following Murphy’s health scare, several politician sent him well wishes, including President Donald Trump, RadarOnline can report.
Recovery Progress
Murphy was transferred to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore for "further monitoring" after experiencing numbness in his arm while attending his son’s hockey game.
Following his symptoms, it was determined that he'd had a stroke.
His chief of staff, Allison Herwitt, said he was "awake and alert" and "is responding well to treatment." She additionally noted that doctors were "optimistic he will make a full recovery."
Murphy's Midterm Message
Murphy voted early in Connecticut and encouraged "everyone to make their voices heard by voting and sending a message in this defining election."
He had been campaigning for Democrats before his hospitalization and was scheduled to appear in New Hampshire with U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas. However, he was unable to attend, according to The Hartford Courant.
Donald Trump Responds to Senator's Health Scare
Murphy has been a prominent critic of Trump and the administration's Iran war policies.
As Radar previously reported, he recently traveled overseas to assess damage from the conflict, which he has accused the administration of covering up, and claimed he had been blocked from visiting a key American air base.
Speaking on U.S. military plans for Iran, Murphy said, “I will just say this: their plan is insane. It will lead to devastating escalation and the likely destruction of our commitment to the rule of law.”
Despite their differences politically, Trump expressed sympathy after hearing of Murphy's stroke.
"Certainly we don’t like to hear a thing like that," he said on November 1. "No, nobody wants to have that."
Murphy is the fourth U.S. senator to suffer a stroke in recent years, following Sens. Ben Ray Luján, Chris Van Hollen and John Fetterman in 2022.
Fetterman also wished Murphy a full and speedy recovery.
Stroke Risk Factors and Symptoms
Neurologists note that stroke risk factors such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, atrial fibrillation, diabetes and obesity are increasingly affecting younger adults.
A recent study found strokes among adults ages 20 to 54 nearly doubled over three decades.
Yale neurologist Dr. Rebecca Blumenreich said, “You can certainly see people in middle age and even younger with some of these risk factors. And the longer people have them, the more of a toll they can take on the body and predispose them to a stroke.”
Symptoms can include sudden balance loss, vision changes, facial drooping, arm weakness, numbness and speech difficulties.
Doctors urge people to remember the FAST warning signs and call 911 immediately.
Blumenreich said, “The most important thing is to call 911 as soon as you’re experiencing a stroke, so you can get to the hospital as fast as possible.”