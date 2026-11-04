Britney Spears Unleashes Scathing Attack on Sister Jamie Lynn and Ex Kevin Federline: 'They Made Me Feel Like a Slave'

The Toxic singer, 44, took to Instagram and claimed that she would be looking for a new family following past issues with sister, Jamie Lynn Spears , her dad, Jamie Spears , and ex-husband Kevin Federline .

Britney Spears has reignited her family drama with new accusations, RadarOnline.com can report.

Britney has been feuding with Jamie Lynn since 2022.

The post featured Dakota Fanning raising her middle finger in the 2003 movie Uptown Girls, and read: "I will find a new family!!!"

She followed up by calling out moments of alleged mistreatment by Jamie Lynn, 35, and Federline, 44.

"Jamie Lynn never let me hold Ivy one time when I would visit in Louisiana during COVID in two-week trips," she wrote, referring to Jamie's daughter Ivey, whom she shares with husband, Jamie Watson.

"Kevin wouldn’t let me use the bathroom when I would pick my children up in their house!!!" she continued.

Spears shares two sons, Sean, 21, and Jayden, 20, with Federline.