Britney Spears Unleashes Scathing Attack on Sister Jamie Lynn and Ex Kevin Federline: 'They Made Me Feel Like a Slave'
Nov. 4 2026, Published 1:34 p.m. ET
Britney Spears has reignited her family drama with new accusations, RadarOnline.com can report.
The Toxic singer, 44, took to Instagram and claimed that she would be looking for a new family following past issues with sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, her dad, Jamie Spears, and ex-husband Kevin Federline.
Britney Calls Out Jamie Lynn
The post featured Dakota Fanning raising her middle finger in the 2003 movie Uptown Girls, and read: "I will find a new family!!!"
She followed up by calling out moments of alleged mistreatment by Jamie Lynn, 35, and Federline, 44.
"Jamie Lynn never let me hold Ivy one time when I would visit in Louisiana during COVID in two-week trips," she wrote, referring to Jamie's daughter Ivey, whom she shares with husband, Jamie Watson.
"Kevin wouldn’t let me use the bathroom when I would pick my children up in their house!!!" she continued.
Spears shares two sons, Sean, 21, and Jayden, 20, with Federline.
'They Made Me Feel Like a Slave'
"They made me feel like a slave and have all their secret things they did behind my back and all I ever did was work for my dad!!!" she added.
The post's comments were turned off.
It is currently unclear what prompted this new update, which is just the most recent example of Spears calling out her family after her conservatorship ended in November 2021.
She has been public about her strained relationships, especially with her 74-year-old father, who oversaw the conservatorship.
Britney's Ex and Family Have Milked Her Finances
Spears has previously expressed feeling betrayed by her sister for not helping her escape her conservatorship. The feud picked up in 2022 while Jamie Lynn was promoting her memoir Things I Should Have Said, when she gave interviews describing Britney as "erratic" and "paranoid."
Afterwards, Britney took to social media to call her sister a "selfish little brat," and sent her a cease-and-desist letter.
She also called Jamie Lynn "scum," saying: "I wish the almighty Lord would come down and show this whole world that you're lying and making money off of me!"
Spears additionally accused her father, Jamie, of mismanaging her money and irresponsibly taking her earnings while under the conservatorship, among other accusations.
The Spears family has denied playing any abusive role in the conservatorship.
Federline has had full custody of his and Britney's children since she was originally hospitalized. Britney continued to pay child support, reaching $40,000 per month, then dropping to $20,000 when Sean reached 18.
Federline is reportedly in debt with City National Bank, which he owes $117,704, and is facing a lawsuit because of the unpaid tab.