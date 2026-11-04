MS NOW Host Rachel Maddow Calls for Prosecutions Following Trump and GOP's Crushing Midterm Election Defeat

Rachel Maddow called for the Democratic Party to investigate Donald Trump during his final years in the White House after major midterm election losses, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The MS NOW firebrand brought up the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot, insisting Trump, 80, still needed to "answer" for the chaos.

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'I See a Crime and That Needs To Be Prosecuted'

Source: MEGA Rachel Maddow brought up the Capitol riot when slamming Donald Trump.

"Those things aren’t just like, wow, that sure got dirty. That smells bad. People don’t like it," Maddow claimed during MS NOW’s election coverage on Tuesday, November 3. "No, those things must be answered." "In the same way, on January 6, when I sat in our studio on January 6, 2021, and we watched that guy carrying the podium across the chamber. And I looked at it, and I thought, ‘Oh, this means a lot of things about that guy and what’s happening in this room, and Donald Trump, and the future of our republic. But you know what? What I see when I look at that? I see a crime," she continued. "And that needs to be prosecuted as a crime."

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Rachel Maddow Said 'Conflicts of Interest' Should be Investigated

Source: MS NOW/YOUTUBE

Maddow went on, "Political violence is violence, which is illegal. Corruption is illegal. Conflicts of interest are illegal. Nepotism is illegal. And all of this stuff will be pursued so that it doesn’t become de facto the law of the land and the way that we conduct ourselves as a country moving forward." After reclaiming the White House in the 2024 election, Trump issued sweeping pardons to more than 1,500 people charged or convicted in connection with the January 6 riot, when his supporters stormed the building in an attempt to overturn his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden.

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'There's Always Backlash Against the President's Party'

Source: LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS/YOUTUBE Rachel Maddow admitted that the sitting president's party usually loses the midterm elections.

Back in September, Maddow conceded during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers that the president in power during the midterms usually seems to lose power come election time. “Whatever president is in the White House, there’s always a backlash against the president’s party in the midterms," the longtime political commentator noted.

Rachel Maddow Said GOP Candidates Should Have Been Allowed to 'Diss' Trump

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump rallied hard for Republican candidates in the midterm elections.