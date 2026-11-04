Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Lose Another Key Archewell Executive After Nearly Six Years as Netflix Projects Face Uncertainty
Nov. 4 2026, Published 1:06 p.m. ET
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have lost Chanel Pysnik, a senior Archewell Productions executive who oversaw the company's nonfiction, film and television projects for five and a half years.
Deadline reported on November 3 that Pysnik is leaving her position as Head of Nonfiction, Film & TV. She joined the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's production company in May 2021, less than a year after its launch and original Netflix agreement.
Her exit comes amid questions about Archewell's future projects, following reports that two planned Netflix movies have stalled and the company has reduced its production staff.
The departure also comes just months after Harry and Meghan returned to the U.K. for an extended stay with their children, although they have not announced plans to close their California operations.
Neither Archewell nor Pysnik has announced who will take over her responsibilities. No reason for her departure or details about her next move have been made public.
One Of Archewell's First Hires Reflects On Her Departure
Harry and Meghan acknowledged Pysnik's departure in a joint statement to Deadline, describing her as one of the earliest members of their production team.
"Chanel was one of our very first hires at Archewell Productions and spearheaded the strategic framework for our unscripted endeavors," the couple said.
They also praised her approach to storytelling, adding that they were supporting her as she moved on to her next chapter.
Pysnik shared her own statement with the publication, describing her time working alongside the Sussexes as an honor. She said she was proud of their accomplishments and thanked the couple for trusting her to lead the company's nonfiction division.
Before joining Archewell, Pysnik held nonfiction positions at Disney+ and CNN. Her previous credits included the Emmy-winning travel series Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown.
The Shows Chanel Pysnik Helped Bring to Life
Pysnik's departure leaves a vacancy in the division responsible for several of Archewell's best-known productions.
She served as an executive producer on Harry & Meghan, the six-part Netflix docuseries released in December 2022.
According to Netflix, the series attracted 23.4 million views during its first four days, making it the streamer's most-viewed documentary ever over that period.
Her other credits included Heart of Invictus, Live to Lead and Polo. She also worked on Meghan's lifestyle series With Love, Meghan, which will not return for a third season, according to sources cited by Page Six in January.
The company also had a connection to the 2026 Sundance Film Festival through Cookie Queens, its feature documentary about young Girl Scouts and their annual cookie-selling season.
Pysnik was among the film's executive producers. Roadside Attractions subsequently acquired the documentary for distribution.
What Happens to Archewell's Netflix Partnership Now?
In August 2025, the streaming service announced a new multiyear first-look agreement with Archewell Productions. The arrangement replaced the exclusive overall deal the couple signed in 2020.
Under the revised agreement, Netflix gets the first opportunity to consider Archewell's film and television projects. However, the arrangement does not guarantee that the streamer will produce or distribute every project the company develops.
There have also been questions about the progress of some of the couple's planned productions. Page Six reported in March that two Netflix movie projects were facing delays.
However, there have been subsequent developments. In March, PEOPLE reported that an adaptation of Jasmine Guillory's The Wedding Date was underway and that Meet Me at the Lake, based on Carley Fortune's novel, had a director attached.
The couple also announced a new scripted polo series for Netflix, while PEOPLE reported that Archewell was developing additional scripted and nonfiction projects for other streaming platforms.
Separately, Meghan's lifestyle brand, As Ever, ended its relationship with Netflix and continued independently. Her series With Love, Meghan will not return as a regular third season, although seasonal specials have been discussed.
Archewell's staffing situation has also attracted attention. Page Six reported on November 4 that the company had recently reduced its production staff at its Los Angeles offices.
However, the reported cuts primarily affected crews hired for individual productions rather than permanent Archewell employees.
Harry and Meghan's U.K. Return Adds Another Change
Pysnik's departure also comes after Harry and Meghan returned to Britain with their children in August 2026.
The family arrived in the U.K. on August 26, following reports that they planned an extended stay after more than six years in California. Their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, were expected to attend school in Britain.
However, the move does not mean the couple has resumed their royal duties. They remain non-working members of the royal family and are retaining their California home.
The Sussexes have not publicly outlined how their extended stay in Britain will affect Archewell's day-to-day operations or their future production plans.