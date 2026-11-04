Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Lose Another Key Archewell Executive After Nearly Six Years as Netflix Projects Face Uncertainty

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have lost Chanel Pysnik, a senior Archewell Productions executive who oversaw the company's nonfiction, film and television projects for five and a half years.

Deadline reported on November 3 that Pysnik is leaving her position as Head of Nonfiction, Film & TV. She joined the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's production company in May 2021, less than a year after its launch and original Netflix agreement.

Her exit comes amid questions about Archewell's future projects, following reports that two planned Netflix movies have stalled and the company has reduced its production staff.

The departure also comes just months after Harry and Meghan returned to the U.K. for an extended stay with their children, although they have not announced plans to close their California operations.

Neither Archewell nor Pysnik has announced who will take over her responsibilities. No reason for her departure or details about her next move have been made public.