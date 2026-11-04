Hailey Bieber Reveals Secret Health Battle Following Birth of 2-Year-Old Son: 'I Struggled'

The condition can spark severe mood swings, and other symptoms include sadness or hopelessness, anxiety, irritability and anger.

Hailey said: "After I had my son, I struggled with (PMDD) a bit, and there's just not a lot of conversation or research around it."

Explaining how talking about her issues helped her, the Rhode founder, who is married to pop superstar Justin Bieber, added: "Conversation, for me personally, makes me feel less alone.

"When we can identify with each other and have conversations relating to each other and talking about the things we're dealing with and struggling with, I do think it makes it feel like less of a lonely journey."