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Home > Celebrity > Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber Reveals Secret Health Battle Following Birth of 2-Year-Old Son: 'I Struggled'

picture of Hailey Bieber
Source: MEGA

Hailey Bieber has revealed she battled premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD), six months after giving birth.

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Nov. 4 2026, Published 1:04 p.m. ET

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Hailey Bieber has opened up about a secret health battle which started after giving birth to her two-year-old son, Jack Blues.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the model, 29, was diagnosed with premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD), a severe extension of premenstrual syndrome (PMS).

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Hailey's 'Lonely' Battle

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picture of Hailey Bieber
Source: MEGA

The model said opening up about illness made her feel less 'alone.'

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The condition can spark severe mood swings, and other symptoms include sadness or hopelessness, anxiety, irritability and anger.

Hailey said: "After I had my son, I struggled with (PMDD) a bit, and there's just not a lot of conversation or research around it."

Explaining how talking about her issues helped her, the Rhode founder, who is married to pop superstar Justin Bieber, added: "Conversation, for me personally, makes me feel less alone.

"When we can identify with each other and have conversations relating to each other and talking about the things we're dealing with and struggling with, I do think it makes it feel like less of a lonely journey."

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Sister Suffered Similar Health Issues

picture of Hailey Bieber and Alaia Baldwin
Source: MEGA

Hailey said her sibling Alaia struggles with PMOS.

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Bieber told Women’s Wear Daily she was drawn to women’s health and was frustrated with the lack of awareness about it.

She said: "Especially after having my own child. That was just a really intense and special journey that I had.

"There's so much that happens when you are pregnant, during childbirth. There’s so many things that happen leading up to having a child."

Hailey went on to say she is making it a point to platform women's health issues because many of her loved ones have also struggled with under-researched conditions.

"I feel really drawn to women's health. I have a sister who struggles with PMOS (polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome, formerly known as PCOS)," she mentioned about older sibling Alaia Baldwin, 33.

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Hailey's Previous Health Scares

picture of Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber
Source: MEGA

Hailey, here with husband Hailey Bieber, suffered a mini stroke and underwent heart surgery in 2022.

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Hailey's PMDD diagnosis is not her first experience with a health complication; she suffered a mini stroke and underwent heart surgery in 2022.

Addressing the incident on Jake Shane's Therapuss podcast, she said: "I think that situation made me a little bit extra hyper-aware of my body, a little bit more nervous about things and staying on top of them.

"I've just always been really focused and fascinated on health, and it was also kind of what led me to want to do Rhode. My obsession with skincare also comes from my obsession with medicine."

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picture of Hailey Bieber
Source: MEGA

Hailey previously explained how she suffered a blood clot on her brain.

The businesswoman previously opened up about her health ordeal right after it happened, when she was informed by doctors that she'd suffered a blood clot in her brain.

She said on her YouTube channel at the time: "We were in the middle of talking and all of a sudden, I felt this really weird sensation that kind of like, traveled down my arm from my shoulder all the way down to my fingertips, and it made my fingertips feel really numb and weird."

The star initially tried to move her fingers to understand what was wrong. But when she tried to respond to a question from her husband, she wasn't able to.

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