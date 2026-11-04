Iranian Official Mocks Trump's Election Setback With 'NO TO WAR' Message After Democrats Win Congress

Iranian officials have seized on the Republican Party's losses in the November 3 midterm elections, portraying Democrats' victory as a rejection of President Donald Trump's handling of the war with Iran.

Democrats won control of both the Senate and House of Representatives, dealing Trump a significant political setback as the conflict continues to affect energy markets and fuel prices.

Tehran has pointed to the results as evidence that American voters are unhappy with the military campaign and its economic consequences.

However, Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei cautioned against expecting a change in Washington's approach following the election.

In a written message published Wednesday, November 4, he said the outcome would not alter America's hostility toward Iran and warned that any renewed aggression would trigger a much broader response.