EXCLUSIVE: Iran's Alleged Terror Plots Raise Fears of Revenge Attacks

"The Iranians are desperate right now and they are trying to show the world that they are still a force to be reckoned with, when they are basically on their asses," retired Army Maj. Gen. Paul Vallely told RadarOnline.com. "They still have hundreds of sleeper agents all over the world."

In one recent attack on a Dubai-to-Tel Aviv flight, Hamam al-Hammami, an Omani national copilot who had recently embraced hardline Islamist views, tried to overtake FlyDubai Flight 1073, which carried 170 mostly Israeli passengers, by stabbing Capt. Smit Machchhar and then crashing into an Israeli high-rise, authorities said.

"One pilot stabbed the other and tried to do a 9/11," an official said, referring to the copilot's attempt to recreate the Sept. 11 hijackings.

Passengers jumped into action to subdue the terrorist as the jet plummeted about 16,000 feet in less than two minutes. Two off-duty pilots managed to safely land the plane in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.