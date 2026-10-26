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EXCLUSIVE: Iran's Alleged Terror Plots Raise Fears of Revenge Attacks

Iran's alleged terror plots are fueling fears of revenge attacks and raising concerns over security.
Source: JONAS NEUGEBAUER/UNSPLASH

Iran's alleged terror plots are fueling fears of revenge attacks and raising concerns over security.

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Oct. 26 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

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Reeling from American military firepower and brutal sanctions, a desperate Iranian government is resorting to its familiar playbook and sending bloodthirsty sleeper agents to sabotage our military bases and murder civilians by hijacking and crashing commercial airplanes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Experts warn commanders of Iran's flustered and cash-strapped Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps are on their heels since President Donald Trump launched Operation Economic Outcast, a financial offensive in the eight-month-long war imposing sanctions designed to "tighten the noose" around the regime.

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Passengers Fight Back Against Alleged Hijacking Attempt

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Authorities alleged copilot Hamam al-Hammami stabbed Capt. Smit Machchhar while attempting to seize FlyDubai Flight 1073.
Source: MEGA

Authorities alleged copilot Hamam al-Hammami stabbed Capt. Smit Machchhar while attempting to seize FlyDubai Flight 1073.

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"The Iranians are desperate right now and they are trying to show the world that they are still a force to be reckoned with, when they are basically on their asses," retired Army Maj. Gen. Paul Vallely told RadarOnline.com. "They still have hundreds of sleeper agents all over the world."

In one recent attack on a Dubai-to-Tel Aviv flight, Hamam al-Hammami, an Omani national copilot who had recently embraced hardline Islamist views, tried to overtake FlyDubai Flight 1073, which carried 170 mostly Israeli passengers, by stabbing Capt. Smit Machchhar and then crashing into an Israeli high-rise, authorities said.

"One pilot stabbed the other and tried to do a 9/11," an official said, referring to the copilot's attempt to recreate the Sept. 11 hijackings.

Passengers jumped into action to subdue the terrorist as the jet plummeted about 16,000 feet in less than two minutes. Two off-duty pilots managed to safely land the plane in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

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Iran Feared to Be Plotting More Airline Attacks

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Miri Eisin warned Iran could use radicalized commercial pilots to carry out attacks.
Source: @MIRIEISIN/INSTAGRAM

Miri Eisin warned Iran could use radicalized commercial pilots to carry out attacks.

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Miri Eisin, an Israeli government spokeswoman, warns Iran may unleash a swarm of kamikaze bombers using radicalized commercial airline pilots.

"An individual doesn't get the idea on his own to crash a plane full of people including himself," a former Israel Defense Forces colonel told the New York Post. "Somebody told him that if you do that you get your 72 virgins [in heaven]."

The next day, five men in their 20s were arrested in a suspected attack at the RAF Fairford base in England, where the U.S. Air Force parked the B-1 bombers used in the Iran War, which began in February.

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Trump Reveals Suspected Terror Plot Targeting U.S. Air Base

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Donald Trump said U.S. and British authorities cooperated in investigating suspects linked to RAF Fairford.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said U.S. and British authorities cooperated in investigating suspects linked to RAF Fairford.

While the dual U.K.-Iranian nationals were released on bail, police nabbed two others on suspicion of preparing a terrorist act, while the U.S. evacuated its fleet of B-1 bombers from the base fearing drone attacks.

"We had them under investigation," Trump told reporters after the arrests. "They were looking to do big damage to our fort, and working with the British worked out great... We had them under view for a long time, and we got them."

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