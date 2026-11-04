Actor John Cusack Calls for Trump's 'Impeachment and Removal' After Democrats Win Control of Congress

Actor John Cusack has renewed his demand for President Donald Trump's impeachment and removal from office after Democrats secured control of both chambers of Congress in the November 3 midterm elections.

The High Fidelity star took to X to react to the Democratic victories, arguing that Trump must face accountability.

He also celebrated Michigan Democrat Abdul El-Sayed's Senate victory over Republican Mike Rogers, praising the progressive candidate for overcoming a difficult campaign.

Cusack's comments came as the election results delivered a major setback to Republicans, giving Democrats greater power to challenge Trump's agenda during the final two years of his presidency.