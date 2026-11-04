Actor John Cusack Calls for Trump's 'Impeachment and Removal' After Democrats Win Control of Congress
Nov. 4 2026, Published 12:48 p.m. ET
Actor John Cusack has renewed his demand for President Donald Trump's impeachment and removal from office after Democrats secured control of both chambers of Congress in the November 3 midterm elections.
The High Fidelity star took to X to react to the Democratic victories, arguing that Trump must face accountability.
He also celebrated Michigan Democrat Abdul El-Sayed's Senate victory over Republican Mike Rogers, praising the progressive candidate for overcoming a difficult campaign.
Cusack's comments came as the election results delivered a major setback to Republicans, giving Democrats greater power to challenge Trump's agenda during the final two years of his presidency.
John Cusack Says Trump's Impeachment and Removal Are 'Non-Negotiable'
Cusack made his position clear in a post on X following the election results.
"Impeachment and removal is non negotiable no accountability means it will happens again and again," he wrote.
The actor did not outline a specific proposal or explain how he believes lawmakers should pursue Trump's removal. However, his message placed accountability at the center of his reaction to the Democrats' electoral success.
Cusack also shared a separate post celebrating El-Sayed's victory in Michigan. Describing the newly elected senator as a "smart progressive Bernie sanders dem," he praised him for defeating what he characterized as "every smear machine dirty money can buy."
His comments were also part of a wider wave of celebrity reactions to the Democratic victories, with several high-profile figures celebrating the party's performance.
Democrats Regain Control of Both Houses of Congress
The November 3 elections reshaped the balance of power in Washington, with Democrats winning control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate.
According to The Associated Press, Democrats gained at least seven Senate seats and flipped more than two dozen House districts. Their victories included traditionally Republican areas, signaling a significant shift in voter support.
The results reflected concerns about rising living costs, the war with Iran, and government corruption, according to AP's election coverage.
The change in congressional control gives Democrats greater authority to investigate the administration, challenge its legislative priorities, and block presidential appointments requiring Senate confirmation.
However, winning control of Congress does not automatically trigger impeachment proceedings. Lawmakers would still need to take separate action under the constitutional process.
Abdul El-Sayed's Michigan Victory Draws Attention
Cusack's praise for El-Sayed followed the Democrat's victory over Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan's closely watched Senate contest.
The Associated Press projected El-Sayed as the winner, while CBS News reported that his victory would make him the first Muslim elected to the U.S. Senate.
The 42-year-old former public health official also secured the seat being vacated by retiring Democratic Sen. Gary Peters.
El-Sayed campaigned on a progressive platform that included expanding health care access through Medicare for All and reducing the influence of corporate money in politics.
His campaign also faced scrutiny over his political positions and allegations concerning supposed links to the Muslim Brotherhood.
El-Sayed denied the allegations, while reporting on the campaign noted that claims linking him to the organization lacked supporting evidence.
The race attracted additional attention after Democratic Rep. Haley Stevens, who had lost the primary to El-Sayed, endorsed Rogers shortly before Election Day.
What Democratic Control Could Mean for Trump's Impeachment
Democrats' return to control of the House gives the party the opportunity to pursue investigations into Trump's administration. However, removing the president requires support beyond a simple congressional majority.
Under the U.S. Constitution, the House of Representatives has the sole power to impeach a president. Lawmakers can approve articles of impeachment with a simple majority, after which the Senate holds a trial.
Conviction requires the support of two-thirds of senators present. If that threshold is reached, the president is removed from office, according to the U.S. Senate's explanation of the impeachment process.
Trump has already been impeached twice by the House, in 2019 and 2021. The Senate acquitted him in both cases, allowing him to remain in office.