Trump Declares Iran Wants a 'Settlement ASAP' Amid 'Dropping' Oil Prices

Trump wrote on Truth Social: “Oil Prices are DROPPING LIKE A ROCK, down almost $10 a Barrel, A RECORD, because people feel that there will not be a War with Iran. Iran wants a settlement, as soon as possible. It could happen!”

He told Axios in a phone interview that he was “in no rush” to decide on another military offensive, saying: “One way or the other, we will do something, but there is no rush. We crippled them financially. They have no money, no gasoline, and their people are getting very tired of it.”

Trump added that negotiations were “going fine” and that Iran wanted a deal “more than they ever wanted.”

When asked whether he would resume strikes after the midterms, he answered “no,” according to the media pool.

Bloomberg reported that Iran’s supreme leader had approved the government’s pursuit of negotiations and that Trump told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu he wanted to allow talks to play out.