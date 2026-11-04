Eric Dane's Ex-Wife Claims He Was 'In Control of the Way He Was Going to Leave' in Final Days Before ALS Death

"I had no idea that that was it, that that week was going to be our last week," Gayheart tearfully shared. "And nor did my daughters. It really took a few days for us to understand the gravity of what that last trip to the hospital meant."

The pair shared two daughters: 14-year-old Georgina and 16-year-old Billie.

Gayheart said Dane had been in the hospital many times before, but he always came home.

"He’d be okay. And we’d go back to the normal routine, which did change week by week," she added.